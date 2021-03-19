Senior Travis Yenor could be considered a blueprint for what the Lewis-Clark State College men’s basketball team seeks out in its players.
The lanky 6-foot-7 forward has played a key role in his time with the Warriors, slowly developing into a long-range sniper as he helped build a winning culture.
When fourth-ranked LCSC takes the court in the NAIA tournament round of 16 at 1:45 p.m. Pacific today against Oklahoma Wesleyan in Kansas City, Mo., it will be with a decorated senior group that has been in the making during the past few seasons under coach Austin Johnson, and Yenor has proven to be a big piece to that puzzle.
“I’d say I’ve coached Travis harder than any player in my five years as a head coach,” Johnson said. “His ability to take coaching and be held accountable has made him a better player. It’s also helped our team’s accountability.”
When Yenor arrived at LCSC ahead of the 2018-19 season, he did so as a redshirt junior, which wasn’t part of the original plan.
Johnson had tried to recruit Yenor to play for him during his first year as a head coach at Corban in 2016. Yenor ended up choosing The Master’s University in California, and averaged 8.0 points per game in each of his two seasons.
Yenor wanted an increased role as a junior, with an opportunity to prove he was worthy of a heavier workload.
In 2018, Johnson received a text message from Yenor, who said he wanted to transfer to Corban. About two weeks later, Johnson accepted the position at Lewis-Clark State.
“I called Travis to tell him I was leaving Corban,” Johnson said. “He asked if he could come to L-C with me. I told him if he did, he would need to redshirt as our roster was already pretty full. He didn’t really want to redshirt, but over time he got on board with it and improved in a ton of different ways.”
During Yenor’s redshirt season, the Warriors made their first NAIA national semifinal appearance in school history.
“It was pretty challenging because I thought I was good enough to play,” Yenor said. “I had the desire to be more involved and have more growth and Austin really believed I could be better. My mindset that year was to just acclimate myself to Lewiston, get better and stronger so I could hit the floor running the following year.”
His plan worked, as Yenor led the team in scoring in 2019-20, averaging 13.1 points and 5.5 boards per game in shooting above 42 percent on 3-pointers as he broke through for the Warriors as two-way player and a capable scorer who can stretch defenses up to a few feet beyond the 3-point line.
His rise as a player didn’t come without a price tag, as Johnson pushed him every step of the way, knowing he had the potential to be one of the leaders of the team down the line.
“Yeah, it’s a unique relationship,” Yenor said. “I’ve always been coached hard by him and don’t take it personally. Whether it’s him making fun of me, telling me to go home, or whatever it is. He’s found ways to motivate me to get better. He really brings it as a coach. It’s pretty incredible how much he cares.”
Yenor is averaging 11.2 points in 11 games this season despite battling a broken hand for the better portion of the year. The injury occurred in a Jan. 1 nonleague home game against Dickinson State, and Yenor opted for surgery so he could have enough time to be cleared in time for the national tournament.
In LCSC’s Opening Round 98-73 pounding against Benedictine Mesa on Saturday, Yenor was back up to speed, posting a team-high 20 points, adding six rebounds and three blocks. It was Yenor’s fifth game back since the surgery.
Yenor missed out on competing for a national championship last year as the postseason was shut down because of the pandemic. This time around, Yenor feels like his team is right where it needs to be.
“It really sucked last year,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons we’re just trying to enjoy all of it this year. We all have excitement for the game. Our game on Saturday was much anticipated because it was the national tournament. Winning a conference title wasn’t really our goal this year. We had our eyes set on making it to Kansas City. I think we’re ready for the challenge.”
