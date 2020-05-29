Allen Balmer might’ve put it best: former Lewis-Clark State coach Ed Cheff “never made baseball players into something they weren’t.”
“He was a magician, I guess you could say,” said the star Lewistonian infielder, present-day Warriors assistant coach and the MVP of the 2006 Avista NAIA World Series. “He’d make the best out of the team he had.”
Considering the dominant run of the 2007 LCSC group, led by record-breaking slugger Beau Mills, it’d perhaps be easy to overlook how the Warriors functioned in 2006, when they employed a particularly diversified skill set and sparked a three-peat that was to become Cheff’s last string of titles.
“If we’re talking 2007 vs. 2006, it was such a different dynamic, with how Cheff coached and how different the players we had were,” said Mark Thompson, a junior outfielder then.
Offensively, L-C of 2006 (47-8) “scrapped. We did whatever we needed to win ballgames,” Thompson said. The Warriors often utilized small-ball strategies, bunting at will with men in scoring position and taking their chances with well-timed hit-and-run plays. Leaning into pitches for free bases was routine (they did so 104 times), and the capacity to stretch out at-bats and turn them into walks proved crucial at the tournament.
“We didn’t really have power, didn’t hit it out of the yard,” Thompson said. Balmer led the team with seven home runs. “But we put defenses in tough situations. We were always doing something on the base paths to create havoc. That’s what made Cheff so good — he diagnosed what the team was, then executed.”
Added Jessie Mier, a junior catcher in 2006: “The game changed for us in 2007; we started to become more of a doubles and home-runs team. In ’06, we always seemed to scrap together wins. It felt more like an inning-to-inning grind.”
Statistically, the lineup was spearheaded by Balmer (.377), Matt Vogel (.376), Thompson (.361), All-American Justin Fuller (.352, team-high 50 RBI) and Mier (.348). LCSC might not have packed much power, but it knew how to reach base. It did so almost 42 percent of the time.
On the other end, it was OK if the pitching staff didn’t consistently blow away batters. All it had to do was get the ball over the plate, giving way to an exceptional defense — one considered by many to be among the program’s finest. The infield was especially stout, featuring notable seniors like Balmer, Fuller, Vogel and Jose Castenon.
“They were so smooth. They made you very comfortable,” said standout pitcher Chris Kissock (9-2, 2.49 ERA) of his defense, which turned an impressive 58 double plays — more than one per outing — and had some bullets pick off runners in key situations during the Series. “That goes back to Ed and his practices. They took a million ground balls and rolled a million double plays.”
L-C was buttressed by a defense that fielded at a .961 rate and picked off 14 runners, but that’s not to take away from a well-rounded staff without “a set No. 1 guy,” Kissock said. Future pros Kissock, Shannon Wirth (7-1, 2.96 ERA) and Austin Weilep (6-0, 3.72 ERA) were the most leaned-on starters, and they were backed by stalwart relievers Dustin Willis, Mike Miller and Jason Garcia, who combined to go 13-1 with a 1.99 ERA in 113ž innings pitched. The staff had a 2.5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
“We pushed one another to get better,” Kissock said. “... Really, that team was inspirational. We might not have been the most talented (LCSC team) getting to the Series, but we were just grinders. We worked at it, and knew we had the stuff to win it.”
Bottom line: Cheff made the best out of a team that was unlike the norm in the valley. Also unique was the surprising volume of tense, one-run decisions that year — all told, the Warriors played in 14, including in Game 1 of the Series at Harris Field, when they dropped to the loser’s bracket with a 4-3 defeat against Lubbock Christian. They hadn’t lost back-to-back games all season (they’d amassed a 26-game winning streak from March 5-April 27). But that was their third in a row.
“Ed looked around at the seniors and said, ‘You really want to sit around on barstools and talk about this? Or do you wanna do something about it?’” Balmer recalled. “It was our last chance to not let it slip away.”
LCSC clobbered Saint Xavier (Ill.) and Concordia (Calif.) afterward, but fittingly, had to grind out three tight ones to collect its first title since 2003.
“We’d been in one- or two-run ballgames all year, so it was typical,” Thompson said. “We weren’t outhitting teams or putting a ton of runs on folks. We won close ones all season. We had a bunch of players that were great situationally, and at just putting balls in play.”
Next came one of the strangest games in Series history, against Embry-Riddle (Fla.). L-C went up by nine runs, but suffered a barrage of fortuitous Eagle bouncers, which eventually tied the score at 10 late.
A couple of outstanding defensive plays sparked the Warriors, who got a walk-off hit from Balmer to advance.
“It was one of the weirdest things, they were just hitting ground balls all over the infield, and there was nothing you could do about it,” Balmer said.
The next night, Cheff sent out Kissock — a British Columbia native who’d pitched in relief the night before — to lock down the University of British Columbia. He tossed a staggering 169 pitches, permitting just one run.
“I remember around the fifth inning, (pitching coach Gary) Picone came out and said, ‘You got one more in you?’ I said, ‘No, I’ve got the rest,’ and he just let me go,” Kissock said. “I didn’t realize how many pitches I was at. It was against UBC, and I’m a British Columbia boy. I had a few buddies on that team, and I wanted to beat them so badly. And I remember we were shy on pitching, so if I could save the bullpen, I could help the team.”
A thrilling finale against Cumberland (Tenn.) turned out to be “exactly what we thrived on in ’06,” said Thompson of a title game considered to be one of the tournament’s most entertaining of all time.
“Just a classic L-C baseball game: Who wants it more?” Thompson said.
The Warriors’ crisp defense was on full display — gunning down runners at the plate and making spectacular, diving catches in the outfield. On the mound, in his first relief appearance, Wirth didn’t allow a hit in a gutsy final five innings.
And with the score tied at 4 in the 11th inning of a contest that’d already begun late, the offense’s M.O. loomed large before a record crowd of 5,480.
“Everything we were good at came up in that game,” Balmer said. “Mark threw out two guys from the outfield. We made lots of plays all over the field. We had clutch offense, and Shannon pitched his butt off. It was nerve-racking, but it was everything we’d done all year.”
Thompson got plunked, Vogel ripped a single up the gut on a hit-and-run, Balmer was intentionally walked, then Castenon drew a base on balls for the final margin. In the bottom half, Balmer picked a bouncer with two on and two down, and tagged third base for the final out.
“As a coach, it doesn’t surprise you to come back and win five in a row,” Cheff said. “You knew the players had been in that environment. So much of it was just having the right guys.”
That made it 14 national titles, with two more to come in the ensuing two years for Cheff, who’d go on to retire in 2010 after 34 years in charge.
“The biggest thing for me was seeing how happy (Cheff) was for us after the game.” Balmer said. “He’d pushed us so hard for so long, and it was a special moment to see all of the difficulties and the intensity just kind of let go.”
Throughout that Series, the Warriors never felt like their backs were against the wall, recalled Mier, comparing the surge to the Boston Red Sox’s comeback from down 3-1 against the New York Yankees in the 2004 American League Championship Series.
Enduring close, nervy games practically had become L-C’s bread and butter. Mier acknowledged the 2006 title was more satisfying than the next he helped the Warriors win, and the momentum generated in 2006 carried forward.
“We’d made a great team into an extraordinary team in ’07,” he said. “But my favorite year at L-C was 2006.
“It was the thrill of it.”
