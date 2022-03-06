BROOKINGS, S.D. — It was a historic day, but one certainly a long time coming.
Lewis-Clark State senior track and field standout Clayton VanDyke had come up short in his previous attempts to become a national champion. But Saturday, all of his hard work finally paid dividends.
VanDyke, a three-time national runner-up, broke through and took home the title in 800 meters at the NAIA indoor national championship meet at Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
“I worked really hard going into this season and I knew what I was capable of,” said VanDyke, who now has won two national titles, including one while at College of Southern Idaho in 2018. “I felt like this was my opportunity to prove that, not just to myself, but to everyone watching.”
Senior teammate Cole Olsen also came home with an All-American finish, placing eighth in the 3,000.
VanDyke, a two-time qualifier in the indoor 800, is the fourth athlete from the college to win an indoor track title. He did so in a relatively easy time of one minute, 50.89 seconds.
VanDyke entered the event with the best overall time in the nation at 1:50.29. He ran a solid race in Friday’s preliminaries, and was second overall and first in his heat after a clocking of 1:53.85.
After that race, coach Mike Collins said VanDyke did exactly what he needed to do in that race to set himself up for what was to come.
VanDyke, of Vernal, Utah, then did precisely the same thing as the day before with one goal in mind. He got out to a quick lead and never gave it up, beating Cumberland (Tenn.) senior Georget Pontillo by 0.69 seconds. Marian (Ind.) junior Drew Thornton, who had the top overall time entering the final, finished fourth at 1:52.58.
“He went out with a plan and stuck to the plan,” Collins said. “He has put in the homework, he’s done everything you’re supposed to do in order to give yourself an opportunity to win.”
VanDyke, who was the national runner-up in the indoor 800 in 2020, was the second-place finisher in 2021 in the indoor 1,000 as well as the outdoor 1,500. He also placed fifth a year ago in the outdoor 800.
It is the sixth overall All-American honor for VanDyke, who recently was named the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Assocation West Region track athlete of the year. It is his fifth All-American award in track.
Olsen was in front at the midway mark of his race and stayed in the lead group until the end. He finished with a time of 8:28.43.
Olsen now has a total of seven All-American honors. It’s his third in track.