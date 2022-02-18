LCSC’s pitching depth noticeable in early going

Overlooked thus far because of the gaudy numbers the offense has put up is the performance of the pitching staff for the fourth-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team.
But don’t tell that to fourth-year coach Jake Taylor, who has assistants Anthony Balderas and Brandon Vial molding the group into a well-oiled machine.
“Coach Balderas and coach Vial have done a tremendous job putting our pitchers in a position to have success early in the season,” Taylor said. “With their leadership, our staff will continue to improve as the season progresses.”
They’re pretty good right now.
Heading into this weekend’s four-game series against NCAA Division II Central Washington that starts at 3 p.m. today at Harris Field, this year’s numbers are strikingly similar to the numbers through this point in 2021.
The opposition has scored the same number of runs (42) and the staff has allowed just two more earned (38 this year to 36 last year) but with 8ž less innings (107 to 98). Opponents are hitting slightly better this year (.256 to .233), getting on base a tad more (.325 to .322) and slugging a little higher (.387 to .348).
But one of the differences clearly is most of the staff from last year returned this year, so they have a year under their belts. And a couple of newcomers have added to the depth.
Of the veterans coming back, junior Trent Sellers is much better now than he was a year ago at this juncture. Sellers, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound right-hander, was 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA at this stage in 2021. Teams were hitting .255 off him, and he had a 2-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
This year, the former Washington State product who pitched for Kennewick (Wash.) in high school is the early ace of the staff. He’s 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA in four games, three starts. Sellers has an almost 8-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and teams are hitting just .153 off of him.
“Trent has taken a big step forward since last year and is emerging as one of our top-end pitchers,” Taylor said. “He’s super competitive, wants the ball and is attacking opposing lineups.”
Another pitcher who has seen his stock rise from a year ago is junior left-hander Joe Ball. Appearing in two games through this stage in 2021, and five overall last year, the 6-1, 195-pounder out of Southridge High School in Beaverton, Ore., has surprised the coaching staff.
He’s 2-0 with one save and a 2.16 ERA in four games, one start. Ball has a 5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 8 innings, and teams are hitting .185 off him.
“Joe is as hard of worker as we have on our staff,” Taylor said. “He is throwing the ball with more confidence this season, learning to trust himself, and allows our defense to play behind him.”
Two guys in particular that also maybe were not on the radar were Cameron Smith and Dawson Day.
Smith, a sophomore right-hander, has one save in four appearances with a 1.42 ERA. Through this point a year ago, he was 1-0 in two games pitched with a 4.50 ERA.
Smith, a 6-3, 205-pounder from Arlington (Wash.) High School, has allowed just one walk and struck out 12 in helping out the back end of the bullpen.
Day, a 6-0 senior transfer from NCAA Division I Utah Valley, is right behind Sellers for one of the top starters on the team. He’s 2-0 in three games, all starts, with opponents hitting a miniscule .116 off him.
“Cam has definitely been a pleasant surprise this early in the season,” Taylor said. “In the late fall he changed his arm slot a bit to create more movement and it’s paying dividends for him and for our team.
“We recruited Dawson for the past several years and were finally lucky enough to sign him at the break. He is a mature, intelligent, competitive, and quick-armed. With continued work and development of his off-speed pitches, we can see Dawson being an instrumental piece of our staff the remainder of the season.”
With those four pitchers, as well as stalwarts like senior right-hander Eric Chavarria (2-1, 3.12 ERA) on the front end and junior right-hander Greg Blackman (2-0, 5.06 ERA) on the back end, the Warriors potentially could have enough depth to make another run in June for title No. 20.
“As a staff, one of the main strengths is that we have competitive depth,” Taylor said. “Each player works diligently throughout the week to earn their innings on the weekend. We possess various types of arms that can attack multiple line ups in several ways.
“(But there’s) always room for a lot of improvement. Increased overall strike percentage, interchangeable with all of their pitches, shutting down running games, fielding their position, mental toughness, etc. Each day is a challenge to improve in all facets of the game to earn the right to compete in the Warrior uniform.”
