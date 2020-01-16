COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State junior guard Damek Mitchell was named to the 2020 Bevo Francis Award watch list, given to the top college basketball player outside of NCAA Division I.
Mitchell leads the Warriors with 13.7 points per game, 106 assists and 20 steals in 2019-20. He is also second in rebounding at 6.0 per game, is shooting 48.8 percent from the field, including 52.9 percent from 3-point range, and 81.8 percent at the free-throw line.
In his career, Mitchell had 835 points entering this week’s action and 374 assists, just 33 off the school’s all-time record.
“This is a tremendous honor for Damek and without a doubt very well deserved,” coach Austin Johnson said. “It’s encouraging to see his all-around game and leadership be recognized. Damek has made an impact on the LC program since the day he stepped on campus.”
The list will be reduced from 100 players to 50 on Feb. 15, then to 25 on March 15. The finalists are April 4, with the winner revealed April 6.
“He makes everyone around him better,” Johnson said. “He has helped this program win nearly 80 percent of their games during his time here and we are excited about what’s ahead as he continues to lead our team.”
Also, the men’s team climbed one spot in this week’s NAIA Division I coaches poll, up to No. 12 from No. 13. LCSC (15-1) has a 15-game home winning streak, and will begin a four-game homestand at 7:30 p.m. today against MSU-Northern.
WOMENLCSC still in top 25
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lewis-Clark State women remained in this week’s NAIA Division I top 25 poll, but the Warriors dropped 12 spots to No. 25 after three consecutive losses after a 9-2 start.
The three losses by LCSC (9-5) have been by a combined 12 points.
A total of five of seven Frontier Conference teams are in this week’s poll.
The Warriors will begin a four-game homestand at 5:30 p.m. today against No. 11 MSU-Northern.