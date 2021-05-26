GULF SHORES, Ala. — A javelin thrower for Lewis-Clark State boasts the second-best heave among the qualifiers for today’s NAIA men’s final in that event.
But he’ll be hard pressed to win the title.
Fortunately for the Warriors, Leon Menten is just a freshman.
When he signed with LCSC a year ago out of Antwerp, Belgium, he already had thrown far enough to meet the NAIA qualifying standard.
Now he’s up to 207 feet, 8 inches, which ranks him No. 2 in the field as the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championships begin today at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium at Gulf Shores.
But No. 1 is awfully good. Hunter Drops of Oregon Tech handily outdid Menten and others in the Cascade Conference meet two weeks ago, and he leads the national field at 232-7. That would rank 23rd in the NCAA.
Also seeded second for the Warriors is men’s marathon qualifier Connor Turpin of Lewiston, based on his half-marathon time of 1 hour, 10 minutes, 40.10 seconds. That event is scheduled for Friday, when the meet wraps up.
Warriors freshman Ashley Britt is seeded seventh in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, and two other LCSC women are rated eighth, which means they’re on track for a medal. They are senior pole vaulter Madi Carson, who tied for seventh in the NAIA indoor meet in March, and German freshman javelin thrower Kea Stieglitz.
LCSC senior Clayton VanDyke is seeded sixth in the men’s 800 at 1:51.83 and seventh in the 1,500 at 3:53.48.
It also was announced Tuesday that VanDyke was named men’s Scholar-Athlete of the year for all sports.
Cole Olsen, the Warriors’ senior standout from the Kooskia area, is ranked 11th in the men’s 10,000 and 12th in the 5,000.
LCSC national qualifiers
Men — Andrew Carlyle, pole vault; Leon Menten, javelin; Cole Olsen, 5,000, 10,000; Connor Turpin, 5,000, 10,000; Clayton Van Dyke, 800, 1,500.
Women — Ashley Britt, 400 hurdles; Madison Carson, pole vault; Geraldin Correa, 800; Kea Stieglitz; Delaney Warren, discus; 1,600 relay (Anika Grogan, Rebekka Kalmbach, Karlie Smith, Ashley Britt); 3,200 relay (Emily Adams, Rylee Brown, Brooklyn Shell, Callie Johnson).