LCSC’s Menten brings home national championship

GULF SHORES, Ala. — Lewis-Clark State freshman javelin thrower Leon Menten gained revenge on Cascade Conference foes Thursday for finishing third in the conference meet. And he did it on the biggest stage of the season.
Menten, who already had surpassed the NAIA qualifying standard before competing in a college event, took down Oregon Tech’s Hunter Drops and Eastern Oregon’s Moses McAninch, as well as everyone else in the field in winning the national championship Wednesday with a throw of 217 feet, 9 inches, at the national outdoor meet at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium.
Menten, who is from Antwerp, Belgium, had won in every event he competed in this season heading into the Bucs Scoring Invitational on April 30 at Whitworth in Spokane. And the only reason he lost there was because he was competing against Division I competition.
But two weeks ago, Menten ran up against his toughest competition against throwers on the same plane.
Drops won the Cascade event easily with a toss of 228-7, while McAninch was second at 197-6. Menten was a distant third with a throw of 192-11, way short of his best of the season.
Then he took to the track on this day and oblierated his top mark of the year.
Menten was in the lead throughout, uncorking a throw of 212-7 on his first toss. It was on his third try where Menten had his best throw of his young career, and it couldn’t have come at a more opportune time.
Drops had a huge throw on his fifth attempt, the next-to-last one of the event, when it measured 217-4, but it wasn’t quite enough.
Senior Cole Olsen fell just short of earning an All-American nod in the 10,000, as he placed ninth with a time of 31:43.63. He was in the top two at the 4,400-meter mark, but then started to fade toward the back of the leaders.
Senior Clayton VanDyke was able to advance to the final round in the 1,500 after he was first in his heat in 3:58.56. He’s seventh overall going into the Saturday event.
On the women’s side, Kea Stieglitz placed fifth in the javelin to earn the college’s second All-American honor of the day. Her best throw was 143-10, and it came on her second attempt in the competition.
Obviously coming out of today with our two javelin throwers, with Leon winning a national title as a huge highlight on the day and Kea coming out as an All-American as well, I couldn’t be more pleased with their performances,” coach Mike Collins said. “(Assistant) coach (Jacob) Whittaker has done an amazing job with these throwers and helping them progress throughout the season.”
Freshman Ashley Britt came up short in qualifying for the 400 hurdles final. She had a time of 1:05.47 in her heat, good enough for 14th overall.
Madison Carson finished in 13th place in the pole vault with a height of 11-7¾.
The 3,200 relay of Brooklyn Shell, Emily Adams, Rylee Brown and Geradlin Correa placed third in their heat with a time of 9:23.67, but it was short of advancing to the final by 3.6 seconds.
The team continues action today.