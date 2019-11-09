The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team rolled to its fourth consecutive victory to start the season Friday, getting a balanced effort up and down the lineup in posting an 84-53 victory against Warner Pacific in the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge Classic at the Activity Center.
The 23rd-ranked Warriors, who shot 50 percent from the field, had three players finish in double figures. Travis Yenor finished with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists. Josiah Westbrook added 11 points and Trystan Bradley tallied 10 points.
JD Esters finished with a game-high 18 points for the Knights (0-2), who finished 19-of-54 from the field and turned the ball over 22 times. Kendall Watson chipped in with 13 points.
In the first game of the day, Montana Western had no problems with Walla Walla in a 92-63 victory.
LCSC will play Walla Walla at 7 p.m. today in a continuation of the tournament.
WARNER PACIFIC (0-2)
Esters 6-10 3-4 18, Tompkins 2-4 0-0 6, Williams 2-10 1-3 5, Strickland 0-6 0-0 0, Hernandez 0-1 0-0 0, Watson 5-9 2-2 13, Ballard 2-6 2-3 6, Downey 1-2 0-0 3, Stowers 1-3 0-0 2, Bethea 0-1 0-0 0, Borgeson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 8-12 53.
LCSC (4-0)
Yenor 5-6 4-5 14, Westbrook 4-8 0-0 11, Bradley 5-10 0-0 10, Mitchell 3-6 0-0 9, Bailey 1-6 2-2 5, Albright 3-4 1-1 7, Hughes 1-3 3-3 6, Stevenson 3-5 0-0 6, Moffatt 1-2 2-2 5, Pakootas 2-6 0-0 5, Boyd 2-6 0-2 4, Potts 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-62 12-15 84.
Halftime — LCSC, 84-53. 3-point goals — Warner Pacific 7-24 (Esters 3-6, Tompkins 2-3, Watson 1-2, Downey 1-2, Ballard 0-1, Stowers 0-1, Borgeson 0-1, Strickland 0-3, Williams 0-5), LCSC 10-24 (Westbrook 3-4, Mitchell 3-6, Moffatt 1-2, Hughes 1-3, Pakootas 1-3, Bailey 1-4, Boyd 0-2). Fouled out — Tompkins. Rebounds — Warner Pacific 27 (Tompkins 8), LCSC 43 (Albright 7). Assists — Warner Pacific 9 (Watson, Ballard 2), LCSC 21 (Yenor, Mitchell, Stevenson 4). Total fouls — Warner Pacific 22, LCSC 16.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC 80, Southern Oregon 58
The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team erased a 13-point first-half deficit, using a 17-4 run to bridge the second and third quarters, in turning back Southern Oregon 80-58 in the Twin Rivers Physical Therapy Classic at the Activity Center.
Peyton Souvenir led four Warriors (2-0) in double figures with 16 points. Abbie Johnson and Kiara Burlage each added 13, and Jamie Nielson finished with 12.
Dominque Harding and Bryanna Raff each finished with 12 points for the Raiders (1-1).
In the first game, No. 8 Eastern Oregon slipped by Montana Western 65-62.
LCSC faces Eastern Oregon at 5 p.m. today.
SOUTHERN OREGON (1-1)
Harding 6-12 0-0 12, Fryer 2-11 1-2 5, Honaker 1-5 3-3 5, Hinkey 2-6 0-0 5, Walk 1-3 3-4 5, Raff 6-6 0-0 12, Sparling 2-3 0-0 6, Iwami 2-10 0-0 5, Allison 1-5 0-0 3, Hernandez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-62 7-9 58.
LCSC (2-0)
Souvenir 6-7 2-4 16, Johnson 4-7 5-6 13, Burlage 5-8 2-2 13, Nielson 4-9 2-2 12, Edmiston 3-6 0-2 7, Sellman 1-3 4-4 6, Farmer 2-5 2-2 6, Schroeder 1-2 0-0 3, Muhelhausen 1-2 0-0 2, Sykora 0-0 2-2 2, Burland 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 19-24 80.
S. Oregon 20 14 14 10 — 58
LCSC 13 20 30 17 — 80
3-point goals — Southern Oregon 5-26 (Sparling 2-3, Allison 1-2, Hinkey 1-5, Iwami 1-8, Fryer 0-2, Harding 0-3, Honaker 0-3), LCSC 7-17 (Souvenir 2-3, Nielson 2-5, Burlage 1-1, Schroeder 1-1, Edmiston 1-2, Johnson 0-1, Farmer 0-2, Burland 0-2). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Southern Oregon 29 (Harding 6), LCSC 29 (Johnson 6). Assists — Southern Oregon 12 (Harding 3), LCSC 20 (Souvenir 6). Total fouls — Southern Oregon 20, LCSC 12.
VOLLEYBALLLCSC falls in 5 at Carroll
HELENA, Mont. — The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team played its first match in more than three years as a ranked team, but the Warriors couldn’t hold a 2-1 edge as the Carroll Fighting Saints rallied for a 18-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 15-9 Frontier Conference victory.
With the loss, No. 24 LCSC (20-9, 8-3 FC) not only had their seven-match winning streak snapped, the Warriors fell into a four-way tie for first place, with No. 16 Montana Tech, No. 19 Providence and Rocky Mountain, heading into today’s final day of regular-season action.
Aliyah Williams led the Fighting Saints (14-12, 6-6) with 11 kills and 23 assists, while Lexi Mikkelsen and Hannah Dean each finished with 10 kills. Ayla Carpenter had 20 digs, Mara Lynch chipped in with 11 and Taelyr Krantz had 10.
Brooke Kaawa paced LCSC with 17 kills, Carli Berntson added 14 and Morgan Ness had 12. Josilyn Remick tallied 31 assists and 10 digs, and Jess Ruffing finished with 25 assists. Gionni Brown contributed 33 digs and Jordan Phelan had 14.
The Warriors visit the Orediggers at 1 p.m. today.
CROSS COUNTRYLCSC men win FC title, women 4th
BILLINGS, Mont. — Lewis-Clark State’s men secured the top three places and five of the top 10 as the Warriors won the FC cross country meet, hosted by Rocky Mountain College.
The seventh-ranked team in the nation, competing in their final FC meet before moving in 2020-21 to the Cascade Conference, earned the league’s automatic bid to the NAIA national meet, which will take place Nov. 22 in Vancouver, Wash.
Juniors Cole Olsen, Chase Barrow and Clayton VanDyke finished 1-2-3, helping LCSC to an easy win with 24 points. Olsen clocked in at 25:31.06, Barrow had a time of 25:36.59 and VanDyke came home in 25:43.71. Sophomores Connor Turpin (eighth, 26:41.20) and Dillon Dawson (10th, 26:55.26) also finished in the top 10.
The women took place with 76 points, behind meet champion Rocky Mountain (36). Junior Emily Adams earned her third consecutive All-FC nod with her eighth-place performance in 19:32.30.
The women will wait to see if they earn an at-large bid to the national meet.
MEN
Team scores — LCSC 24, Rocky Mountain 46, Carroll 96, Montana Western 97, MSU-Northern 112, Providence 161.
Individual champion — Cole Olsen (LCSC), 25:31.06.
Other LCSC individuals — 2. Chase Barrow, 25:36.59; 3. Clayton VanDyke, 25:43.71; 8. Connor Turpin, 26:41.20; 10. Dillon Dawson, 26:55.26; 12. Colton Smith, 27:02.00; 25. Layton Ahlers, 28:33.44; 26. Josh Lay, 28:34.35; 31. Peter Spencer, 29:17.71; 38. Alejandro Martinez, 30:17.08; 39. James Magill, 30:26.17.
WOMEN
Team scores — Rocky Mountain 36, Montana Western 54, Carroll 59, LCSC 76, MSU-Northern 124, Providence 176.
Individual champion — Ruth Chepsat (Rocky Mountain), 18:44.50.
LCSC individuals — 8. Emily Adams 19:32.30; 12. Rylee Brown, 19:46.20; 14. Maja Plaznik, 20:06.90; 20. Callie Johnson, 20:19.90; 22. Evelin Lopez, 20:34.00; 23. Carli Jones, 20:35.90; 24. Ciera Bailey, 20:36.50; 25. Abigail Peightal, 20:39.00; 31. Miriam Ames, 21:34.10; 32. Jamey Weishaar 21:36.10; 35. Kelsey Henry, 21:57.60; 36. Molly Stephenson, 22:04.00.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU falls on road in regular-season finale
SEATTLE — The Washington State women’s soccer team played stiff defense for the first 81 minutes, but a foul inside the penalty area became their undoing as Washington converted a penalty kick in the 82nd minute and hung on to beat the 24th-ranked Cougars 1-0 in the Pac-12 and regular-season finale for both teams at Husky Soccer Stadium.
A foul on Brianna Alger with about nine minutes remaining set up the Huskies (11-6-2, 7-4 Pac-12). Summer Yates was able to deposit the free kick past Washington State (12-6-1, 5-5-1) goalkeeper Ella Dederick to give Washington the only goal of the night.
Dederick finished with three saves, while Washington’s Siena Ruelas finished with four stops.
The Cougars now will await their NCAA tournament fate, as the selection show will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday on NCAA.com.