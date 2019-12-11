COLLEGE ROUNDUP
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lewis-Clark State outside hitter Tori Edwards was named to the NAIA and American Volleyball Coaches’ Association honorable mention All-America team Tuesday, it was announced by the organizations.
Edwards, a sophomore out of Twin Falls, Idaho, was a first-team All-Northwest Region selection and the Frontier Conference’s Newcomer of the Year.
“It is something I never could have done without this program,” Edwards said. “Being picked is not just a representation of my efforts, but also the skills of my team and my amazing coaching staff.”
Edwards transferred out of Corban University after last season, and proceeded to lead LCSC with 319 kills and 342 points. She hit .236 on the attack — fourth in the league — and added 34 blocks.
Edwards is the Warriors’ first All-American under coach Shaun Pohlman.
“I remember getting my first All-American when I coached junior college,” Pohlman said. “I remember it sinking in and I thought to myself, ‘So, this is the bar.’
“Every coach sees the potential each athlete has inside them.”
BASEBALLLCSC announces schedule
The Lewis-Clark State baseball team released its schedule for its upcoming baseball season this week, highlighted by a nonconference matchup with NCAA Division I Seattle University and the Arizona Christian Tournament in Phoenix, which features 2018 World Series entrant Antelope Valley.
“We have a very competitive trip to California and Arizona to open up our season, and we will need to be ready to compete right away,” said LCSC coach Jake Taylor, who’s entering his second season as Warriors boss after winning once at the World Series but ultimately exiting early.
L-C plays at No. 14 William Jessup on Jan. 28, then stops in Phoenix, where it’ll meet No. 15 Westmont, Arizona Christian, Taylor (Ind.) and Antelope Valley. The Warriors travel to Seattle for a two-game series with the Redhawks from March 31-April 1.
L-C, which went 35-15-1 overall and 24-8 in NAIA West play last year, closes its season at Harris Field with a three-game series against San Diego Christian from April 23-24.
The Avista NAIA World Series will kick off May 22.
Tickets for the season can be purchased by calling the ticket office at (208) 792-2471.
HONORSLCSC 6th in Directors’ Cup
CLEVELAND — After the fall sports season, the Lewis-Clark State program sits sixth nationally in the NAIA Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings with 141 points, the highest ranking team in the Frontier Conference.
The points come from the NAIA national cross country championships. The Warrior men placed third overall to earn 85 points. The women finished 18th for 56 points.
“I am very proud of our cross country program, coaches and students for their great accomplishments this season,” athletic director Brooke Henze said.
The Frontier Conference was one of three conferences to have two institutions in the top 10, with Rocky Mountain ranked 10th. The Cascade Collegiate Conference, which LCSC will join for the 2020-21 school year, also had two schools in the top 10.