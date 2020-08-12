LCSC’s Brogdon promoted to majors

Former Lewis-Clark State ace Connor Brogdon was called up to the Philadelphia Phillies’ big league roster on Tuesday from the team’s reserve camp at Lehigh Valley, Pa.
Brogdon, a 10th-round pick in 2017, is expected to become the 18th Warrior alumnus to play in Major League Baseball.
The 25-year-old right-handed reliever was tabbed perhaps “the Phillies’ best reliever prospect” by the Philadelphia Inquirer. Brogdon, standing 6-foot-6, boasts an impressive fastball-changeup combination, with his heater hovering in the mid-to-high 90s. He’ll be anticipated to boost what’s so far been a disappointing season for the Phillies’ bullpen.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Philadelphia’s relief staff owned the worst bullpen ERA in the MLB at 9.87.
“There’s a lot of upside with Connor,” Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi told reporters Tuesday. “He’s got a swing-and-miss changeup and he’s been throwing the ball well.”
Last season, Brogdon pitched at three levels of the Phillies’ minor league system, recording a 2.61 ERA in 51 appearances. He registered 106 strikeouts against 24 walks in 76 innings. Philadelphia reportedly had considered selecting his contract late last year, when he was pitching in Triple-A ball with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
The Madera Ranchos, Calif., product played at LCSC from 2016-17, helping the Warriors to back-to-back NAIA World Series titles, and earning an all-tournament nod as a senior.
In 26 appearances (23 starts) at L-C, he went 14-1 with a 2.87 ERA, punching out 147 against 35 walks and 108 hits. Opposing batters hit just .216 against him.
The Phillies are 5-7 and third in the National League East Division, 2½ games behind Miami.