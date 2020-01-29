LINCOLN, Calif. — The new-look Lewis-Clark State baseball team clicked in all facets, opening its season with a clubbing of 14th-ranked nonconference foe William Jessup on Tuesday at McBean Park.
The No. 19 Warriors, beginning their regular season earlier than ever, cooked up a four-run second inning and rode that output as the pitching staff stymied the other Warriors en route to an 8-1 final.
“Offensively, our approach early in the game was very good,” second-year L-C coach Jake Taylor said. “We lost focus and energy in the middle innings and left some runs on the board. Pitching was a bright spot all around.”
Elias Moctezuma — a returner from injury who was highlighted as a back-end reliever in the preseason — went the first three innings, striking out two and allowing a run on one hit. Juco transfer Luke Tedrick followed with two scoreless innings, and Greg Blackman earned the win with a four-inning showing in which he allowed a hit and a walk, striking out a pair.
William Jessup (4-1) had three of its five hits in the first inning.
“(The three pitchers) combined to have a great first outing for our staff,” Taylor said.
Trailing 1-0 in the second, the Warriors (1-0) opened things up offensively. They tallied four hits in five at-bats. JC transfer Aidan Nagle led off with a single, took second on a balk, then stole third. Lewiston’s Luke White, in his first L-C at-bat, followed with a double, then Virginia Tech transfer Dalton Harum singled. After a WJU error, Caden Goldby doubled and Lewiston grad Riley Way had a groundout RBI.
Two innings later, Way led off with a triple, then scored on a sacrifice fly. He had two hits, as did Clarkston’s A.J. Davis. First baseman Brock Ephan, returning from injury, walked three times, once in the third, when LCSC added two more runs. Ephan and Jaden Phillips — running for Zach Needham, who led off with a single to right — scored on a White groundout and a Davis single, respectively.
The Warriors from Rocklin, Calif., used seven pitchers. They allowed seven hits, four earned runs and struck out seven. Jared Tippit took the loss. He pitched two innings, exiting after LCSC’s barrage.
Taylor praised Way, Goldby and Harum for “exceptional (defensive) plays to take runs off the board for William Jessup.”
In the first, Harum gunned down a runner trying to steal third after a fly out — one of the Warriors’ three double plays.
“Defensively, we played well as a unit,” Taylor said.
LCSC next will play Taylor in the Arizona Christian tournament at 9 a.m. Thursday in Phoenix.
LEWIS-CLARK ST. WILLIAM JESSUP
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way 2b 4 1 2 1 Takemura 2b 4 1 2 0
Johnson 1b/lf 5 0 1 1 Jordan ss 4 0 1 0
Needham c/3b 6 0 1 0 Green rf 4 0 1 1
Phillips pr 0 1 0 0 Shoenberg lf 2 0 0 0
Ephan 2 1 0 0 Modeste dh 4 0 0 0
Nagle rf 5 1 2 0 Duran 3b 3 0 0 0
White dh 5 1 1 2 Luevano c 3 0 0 0
Harum cf 3 1 1 0 Kasparian c 0 0 0 0
Davis ss 4 2 2 1 Braun ph 1 0 1 0
Goldby lf 3 0 1 1 Moser cf 3 0 0 0
Fuller c 0 0 0 0 Tsuruda-G 1b 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 30 4 8 4
Lewis-Clark St. 042 100 001—8 11 0
William Jessup 100 000 000—1 5 2
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Moctezuma 3.0 3 1 1 0 2
Tedrick 2.0 1.0 0 0 3 1
Blackman (W, 1-0) 4.0 1 0 0 1 2
William Jessup ip h r er bb so
Tippit (L, 0-1) 2.0 4 4 1 1 3
Remahl 0.2 1 2 2 2 0
Murphy 1.1 3 1 1 1 0
Moreno 2.0 1 0 0 0 3
Tipton 1.0 1 0 0 1 1
Rodriguez 1.0 0 0 0 1 0
Hook 1.0 1 1 0 1 0
Attendance — 54.