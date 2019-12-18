Kiara Burlage and Abbie Johnson each had 14 points as the 12th-ranked Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team rolled to an 84-48 nonconference win Tuesday against Maine-Fort Kent at the Activity Center.
The big key for the Warriors (9-2) was their defense. In the second half, they held the Bengals (4-8) to just 14 points.
“You have to give them (UMFK) a lot of credit because they came out shooting the ball really well,” coach Brian Orr said. “Our defense in that second half was stellar and then it really spread to our offense and we were able to get some baskets in transition.”
Up 39-34 at halftime, LCSC held Maine-Fort Kent to just seven points in the third and seven in the fourth to take control of the contest.
A 16-point third-quarter run pushed the Warriors to a 59-38 lead with 1:40 left in the third. LCSC then used a 23-7 spurt in the fourth to close it out.
As a team, the Warriors were 33-of-54 from the field (61.1 percent), 9-of-20 from 3-point range (45 percent) and 9-of-12 at the free-throw line (75 percent).
Johnson added eight rebounds and four steals, while Burlage chipped in five rebounds. Abby Farmer finished with a career-high 13 points and contributed five rebounds and seven assists. Jamie Nielson also had 13 points, and Hannah Burland had 12 points.
“Our guards were really good tonight and were sharing the ball,” Orr explained, and we were making shots. It’s always good when you’re making shots.”
Ranika Guyton had a game-high 18 points for the Bengals, and Keri La added 15.
LCSC, which has won three consecutive games, next will play at 1 p.m. Thursday at Whitworth.
MAINE-FORT KENT (4-8)
Guyton 8-22 0-1 18, La 5-12 2-2 15, Smith 2-4 0-0 5, Kelly 2-5 1-4 5, Cervantes 1-6 0-0 2, Fenner 1-6 0-0 3, Rodriguez 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 3-7 48.
LCSC (9-2)
Burlage 5-7 3-4 14, Johnson 6-9 2-2 14, Nielson 6-8 1-2 13, Souvenir 2-5 0-0 5, Edmiston 1-6 0-0 3, Farmer 4-5 2-2 13, Burland 5-7 0-0 12, Weaver 3-3 0-0 7, Schroeder 1-2 0-0 2, Muhelhausen 0-1 1-2 1, Sykora 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-54 9-12 84.
UMFK 17 17 7 7 — 48
LCSC 17 22 22 23 — 84
3-point goals — Maine-Fort Kent 7-23 (La 3-8, Guyton 2-6, Smith 1-1, Fenner 1-4, Cervantes 0-4), LCSC 9-20 (Farmer 3-4, Burland 2-4, Weaver 1-1, Burlage 1-2, Souvenir 1-2, Edmiston 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Schroeder 0-1, Nielson 0-2. Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Maine-Fort Kent 30 (Cervantes 7), LCSC 33 (Johnson 8). Assists — Maine-Fort Kent 9 (Guyton, Smith, Cervantes, Fenner 2), LCSC 25 (Souvenir 8). Total fouls — Maine-Fort Kent 11, LCSC 8. A — 128.
SOCCERWSU signs Rodman
PULLMAN — Fresh off its first Final Four appearance, the Washington State women’s soccer team has signed the top-ranked forward in the 2020 class and the highest-rated recruit in program history: Trinity Rodman.
Rodman’s father is former NBA star Dennis Rodman. Her older brother, DJ, is a freshman on the WSU men’s basketball team.
“What better way to end an outstanding year of WSU soccer than to sign one of the top recruits in America,” said WSU coach Todd Shulenberger, whose team fell 2-1 in a national semifinal to North Carolina. “She brings a national championship, international experience, and an attitude to get to goal and produce.
“Trinity is not afraid to roll up her sleeves and get to work and she will fit in nicely with a hungry bunch of players around her.”
Rodman competes on the club level for the So Cal Blue of Newport Beach, Calif. Rodman led her team to the 2019 Elite Clubs National League championship in June at the U-19 level. This season, Rodman has led the Blues to a 10-0 start and a plus-44 goal differential. Rodman also has played for several U.S. youth national teams.