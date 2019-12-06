Lewis-Clark State volleyball’s Tori Edwards and Brooke Kaawa each earned selections on the American Volleyball Coaches Association NAIA All-Northwest Region team, it was announced Thursday.
Edwards, a sophomore right-side hitter, was a first-team selection. She led the Warriors with 319 kills and 342 points, averaging 2.90 kills per set and hit at a clip of .236, fourth best in the Frontier Conference. On defense, she put up 34 blocks.
Kaawa, a senior outside hitter, was an honorable mention pick. She led LCSC in kills per set (3.07), finishing fifth in the league in that category, and points per set (3.45). Kaawa was second on the team in kills (298) and points (334.5). She also had 20 aces and led all non-defensive specialists and liberos with 188 digs (1.94 per set), adding 27 total blocks.
“To get one (player honored) is a pretty cool thing, but to land two is extra special,” LCSC coach Shaun Pohlman said.