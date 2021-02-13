GLENDALE, Ariz. — Lewis-Clark State let its bats loose, clobbering nonconference foe Arizona Christian twice in a doubleheader Friday behind big offensive outputs.
The 24th-ranked Warriors improved to 7-1, closing out a tough eight-game road trip to start their season by routing the Firestorm (11-6), 16-4 and 13-4.
Brock Ephan, Matt James, Sam Linscott, Aidan Nagle and A.J. Davis had home runs in the first game, and six Warriors logged multiple-hit outings as LCSC raced ahead 7-3 after three innings.
The Warriors had 19 hits in total, and committed no errors. On the day, they had 34 hits.
Nagle, the fifth man up, belted a grand slam — his fourth deep shot of the year — in the first inning after Riley Way, Dillon Plew and Harum reached.
LCSC put it away with a seven-run seventh, which featured two homers and a pair of doubles.
Junior Eric Chavarria earned his first win, pitching six innings and striking out four while allowing 10 hits and four runs.
Washington State transfer Trent Sellers pocketed his first win as a Warrior in Game 2, tossing five innings and striking out seven, permitting five hits and one walk.
Four relievers combined on a three-hitter in the final four innings.
Leading the way offensively was junior Lewiston native Luke White, who went 4-for-6 with two doubles.
Way, Nagle and Zach Threlfall also added doubles.
The Warriors compiled a 6-0 lead after two innings. They notched five runs on five hits in the second.
“The trip south was a success and we were grateful for the opportunity to travel and compete,” Warriors coach Jake Taylor said. “Offensively, we had production from our entire lineup in both games.”
The Warriors concluded their season-opening road trip hitting .350 as a team with 20 home runs.
LCSC will open its Cascade Conference season at noon Feb. 27 at home with a doubleheader against Oregon Tech.
GAME 1
LEWIS-CLARK ST. ARIZONA CHRISTIAN
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 4 2 1 0 Smith cf 5 1 1 0
Plew 3b 5 2 3 1 Ramirez rf 5 0 0 0
Harum cf 6 2 3 1 Burkey 1b 5 1 3 2
Ephan 1b 5 2 2 2 Campillo dh 3 1 1 0
Nagle rf 5 3 3 5 Holmes ph 1 0 1 0
James dh 6 1 2 3 Miranda ss 4 0 1 2
Linscott lf 4 2 2 2 Villa 3b 3 0 1 0
Needham c 3 1 1 0 Roberts c 4 0 2 0
Fuller c 1 0 1 0 Lopez c 0 0 0 0
Threlfall pr 0 0 0 0 Garrison 2b 4 0 0 0
Davis 2b 4 1 1 2 McElroy lf 3 1 1 0
Totals 43 16 19 16 Totals 37 4 11 4
LCSC 403 010 710—16 19 0
Arizona Chr. 201 010 000—4 11 1
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Chavarria (W, 1-0) 6.0 10 4 4 0 4
Holmes 2.0 1 0 0 1 1
Spagnuolo 1.0 0 0 0 1 1
Arizona Christian ip h r er bb so
Martinez (L, 1-2) 4.0 9 8 8 4 1
Davis 2.1 4 6 6 2 1
Washburn 1.2 5 2 2 0 1
Foyle 1.0 1 0 0 1 1
GAME 2
LEWIS-CLARK ST. ARIZONA CHRISTIAN
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 4 2 2 2 Smith cf 4 0 0 0
Plew 3b 4 1 1 2 Ramirez rf 4 0 0 0
Fuller pr 0 1 0 0 Burkey 1b 5 0 0 0
Harum cf 5 1 1 1 Campillo c 4 1 2 1
Ephan dh 4 0 0 0 Miranda ss 2 0 1 1
Nagle rf 5 2 2 2 Boulware ss 1 2 1 0
Linscott lf 3 0 0 0 Villa 3b 4 0 1 0
Needham ss 3 1 0 0 Ortiz dh 3 0 1 1
White 1b 6 2 4 1 Isbell 2b 4 1 1 0
Davis 2b 5 2 3 2 McElroy lf 4 0 2 1
Threlfall c 5 1 2 1
Totals 44 13 15 11 Totals 35 4 9 4
LCSC 150 500 011—13 15 1
Arizona Chr. 001 101 010—4 9 3
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 1-1) 5.0 5 2 1 1 7
Gregory 1.0 1 1 1 2 1
Bogacz 1.0 0 0 0 1 0
Susee 1.0 2 1 1 0 0
Shubert 1.0 1 0 0 0 2
Arizona Christian ip h r er bb so
McGee (L, 2-2) 3.2 10 10 5 1 6
Defrances 4.1 5 2 1 1 6
Ivanoff 0.0 0 1 1 1 0
Garrison 1.0 0 0 0 0 1