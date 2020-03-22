COLLEGE ROUNDUP
WHITEFISH, Mont. — Lewis-Clark State’s athletic program finished second in the Bandy Memorial All-Sports race, the Frontier Conference announced Saturday.
The Warriors placed second behind Rocky Mountain with 86.5 points. Rocky Mountain, which won the award for the second consecutive year, tallied 93.5 points.
LCSC, which just completed its final season in the league, won four awards. The Warriors won conference titles in men’s cross country and men’s basketball.
The Bandy Award is presented each year to the conference school that has accumulated the most points based on its regular-season league finish in football, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s volleyball, and men’s and women’s golf.
The all-sports trophy is named in honor of the first commissioner of the Frontier Conference, George Bandy, his wife, Cheryl Ann, and their 8-year-old son, Michael, whom they had adopted. The family died tragically in a boating accident in summer 1982 when their 14-foot sailboat overturned in high winds on Canyon Ferry Reservoir near Helena, Mont.
CROSS COUNTRY/TRACKLCSC signs 6 athletes
The Lewis-Clark State cross country and track and field coaching staff announced late Friday that six student-athletes signed letters of intent for the 2020-21 season.
Joining the Warrior women are sprinter Skyler Beck (Reubens, Idaho), javelin thrower Karlee Frost (Eureka, Mont.), thrower Nina Hol (Hattem, The Netherlands), middle distance runner Geraldine Correa (Kennewick, Wash.) and distance runner Melanie Gianopolus from Clearwater Valley. The lone signee for the men is distance runner Trace Schulz of Boise.
Of local interest is Gianopolus, who will compete in cross country. She was a three-time state qualifier for the Rams in the sport, and was a three-time district champion in Class 1A in the 3,200. Gianopolus was third in the state in cross country in 2017 and placed 24th this past season.
At the state track meet in spring 2019, Gianopolus placed fifth in the 1,600 and eighth in the 3,200.