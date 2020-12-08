Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball coach Austin Johnson most assuredly wants everyone in the community, as well as the Cascade Conference and those throughout the country know he does not currently have COVID-19.
But he did have a mild case, and he’s currently battling headaches and a loss of taste and smell.
The second-year mentor actually tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-November, and a tweet he sent Sunday was and could have been misconstrued that he actually coached the team this past weekend against Yellowstone Christian while having the disease. He did not.
“I was surprised because I didn’t have symptoms at first,” Johnson said. “I didn’t have symptoms until probably the fifth day. For me, I had worked out every single day that week, even when I got my diagnosis, but I had pretty terrible headaches the fifth and sixth day, and pretty much for a couple of days I sat on the couch and waited until it passed.”
What he doesn’t know for sure is how he contracted it.
The team had just conducted its media day Nov. 2 and per the college’s protocol, Johnson, his players and all associated with the program took routine tests shortly thereafter. The team actually found out it had a positive test within the program — not his — that forced the Nov. 6 postponement of an exhibition game with the Centurions.
Five days after the cancellation of the game, on Nov. 10, Johnson again did the mandatory test. A few days later he found out he was positive.
From there, Johnson did a 10-day isolation period at home, was retested and cleared the protocols.
“When I’m not at home I wear a mask,” Johnson said, who is married and has a young son. “In practice, I’m not in the mix with my guys, I’m standing multiple feet away from them.
“That’s probably the hard thing to understand is how some people get it and some don’t, or why one person in the house will get it and not everyone else in the household will get it, even though you’ve all done the same stuff.”
He said he didn’t want to do anything for those few days when he was hit the hardest.
“That’s what was weird, it really came down to a loss of smell and taste,” Johnson said. “Then for about 2½ days I had a massive headache, but you look at what everybody else has and I know people who have battled that fatigue for weeks and months and I feel very fortunate that mine was as mild as it was.”
The Warriors do not have any games scheduled on the horizon. LCSC (2-0), which is ranked No. 5 in the country in the NAIA preseason coaches top-25 poll, rolled to relatively easy victories at the Activity Center on Friday and Saturday against Yellowstone Christian.
One of the struggles for the coach was the mental toll it took on him, not just because he wasn’t around the team, but all the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19. Johnson didn’t have any answers to give to his players and members of the team because he was just trying to wrap his head around the situation.
“That’s what’s scary about it, is how it affects so many people so differently,” Johnson said. “There’s ramifications from it, from obviously loss of life to there’s some people who haven’t even had a sniffle. It affects each person in a such a unique way. What I had wasn’t the same as all the people I know who have had it, and vice-versa. So I think that’s the challenging thing, to not know what to expect and to expect the worst, but then not everyone has the worst-case scenario. Most people would say that the mental fatigue part of COVID is the worst part.
“My job and most of my life revolves around 18 college-aged young men. Those guys give me a big boost to life and those guys are why I do what I do, and so to not be around them is obviously challenging but also, probably just as much so, to not have answers for them as far as our season and when we’re going to play next.”
It was tough for Johnson, especially around Thanksgiving, not being able to smell the traditional holiday food or to just even enjoy the break with close family and friends outside of his household.
In short, Johnson said this is no joke, and to take any and all precautions you can to not just protect yourself, but others around you.
“I’d follow the protocols to the best that you can, and I think obviously it’s something to be aware of and mindful of and aware of other people’s health,” Johnson said. “The reality is anyone can get it. You can have full health and think that you are invincible, or you can take all of the precautions in the world, and both sides are still getting it. I’m not a doctor, but it must be pretty contagious and anyone can get it. I don’t say that in a fearful way, that’s the just reality of the situation.”
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.