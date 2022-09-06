AREA ROUNDUP
GLENEDEN BEACH, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s golf team recorded the best team score to join the Warrior women atop the leaderboard with one round remaining in the Coastal Collegiate Classic at Salishan Golf Links.
The Warrior men matched their 307 from Sunday, 15 shots better than second-place Bushnell. LCSC has a 12-stroke advantage with 18 holes to play.
Jorgen Lie Viken trails individual leader Cade Stubbs by one stroke. Lie Viken shot a 4-over-74. Devon Caruso is in third place, five strokes behind Stubbs.
The Warrior women maintained their lead with a 338 team score Monday. Oregon Tech gained four strokes on Lewis-Clark State, but still trails the Warriors by six going into the final round.
Alexandra Schmidt shot a 12-over-82 and is currently tied for second place, five strokes behind leader Payton Canon of Oregon Tech.
Men
Team scores — 1. Lewis-Clark State 307-307-614; 2. Bushnell 304-322-626; 3. Multnomah 310-327-637; 4. Southern Oregon 324-315-639; 5. Oregon Tech 324-317-641; 6. Corban 334-334-668.
Leader — Cade Stubbs 73-73-146 (Bushnell).
Lewis-Clark State scores — 2. Jorgen Lie Viken 73-74-147; 3. Devon Caruso 77-74-151; 7. Sondre Andresen 77-80-157; T10. Carlos Davila 80-79-159; 30. Elias Theodossopoulos 87-88-175.
Women
Team scores — 1. Lewis-Clark State 324-338-662; 2. Oregon Tech 334-334-668.
Leader — Payton Canon 74-80-154 (Oregon Tech)
Lewis-Clark State scores — T2. Alexandra Schmidt 77-82-159; 4 Kylee Hughes 84-79-163; 5. Deana Caruso 77-89-166; 8. Kyla Currie 86-89-175; 9. Dallis Shockey 89-88-177.
COLLEGE HONORSCross country award for LCSC’s Gordon
Carter Gordon captured his first Cascade Conference weekly honor after a top-15 finish at the NW Clash cross country meet on Thursday in Cheney.
Gordon finished 13th overall (19 minutes 15 seconds) out of 71 runners. Lewis-Clark State finished third as a team.
The Coeur d’Alene native was the top non-NCAA Division 1 finisher finishing only behind runners from Gonzaga and Eastern Washington.
