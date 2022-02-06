Lewis-Clark State guard Silas Bennion gave up an open look and swung the ball around to Al Sommerfield in the right wing.
Before the ball left Sommerfield’s hand, Bennion turned his back to the basket and held up three fingers to signify the 3-pointer he knew was going to go in.
It did.
Moments later, fellow Warrior Brennen Newsom slammed in a baseline dunk in the final minute as the LCSC men would go on to defeat Eastern Oregon 65-55 on Saturday in Cascade Conference play at the P1FCU Activity Center.
The Warriors (16-9, 9-8) were back to having fun on the court — something they’d been lacking in a four-game losing streak going into the game against the Mountaineers (14-12, 8-10).
“That’s how it should be, that’s how it should’ve looked for the last couple weeks, which it hasn’t, so it was just good to see us back out there having fun,” said LCSC guard Khalil Stevenson, who finished with a game-high 17 points. “We preach confidence and joy as a team and that’s exactly what it looked like today.”
Going into the game, the Warriors were coming off one of their worst losses in almost 20 years, an 82-48 beatdown by in-state foe No. 10 College of Idaho on Friday.
So a big bounce-back win on the back of solid defense and big plays down the stretch was just what the Warriors needed to get the bad taste out of their mouths.
“It feels better to win than to lose and, again, last night was one of the worst losses L-C has had in almost two decades,” LCSC coach Austin Johnson said, “so for our guys to respond against a good team … I was really pleased with our fight.”
LCSC built its first 10-point lead on a Colton Spencer (seven points) 3 off a steal that made it 19-7 midway through the first half. The Warriors led the rest of the way, never really pulling away but maintaining an advantage with tough defense.
LCSC held its largest advantage of 15 points after Stevenson banked in a tough 3 at the shot-clock buzzer and was fouled. The senior guard made the free throw for a four-point play that made it 53-38 with eight minutes to play.
“That was huge,” Johnson said. “Obviously, that gives you a little bit of breathing room when he made that free throw.”
The Mountaineers average 75 points per game but were limited to just 55 in this one, including 21 in the first half. LCSC held Eastern Oregon’s top scorer, Phillip Malatare (19.1) to just one point and no field goals.
“Team defense, that needs to be our identity,” Johnson said.
Newsom (15 points) and Sommerfield (12) joined Stevenson in double figures for the Warriors.
Xavier Lovelace’s 16 paced the Mountaineers.
LCSC continues to be without its top scorer, senior forward Kevin Baker, who leads the team at 15.5 points per game but has dealt with a nagging knee injury. He’s missed 10 games.
Johnson said there’s hope he might be back by the final weekend of the season.
“We haven’t had a full roster for a long time, so I was really proud of our guys for hanging in there,” Johnson said. “It would be easy to pack it in with some of the adversity we’ve faced, but really pleased with our guys for not just getting off to a good start, but sustaining it.”
EASTERN OREGON (14-12, 8-10)
Malatare 0-8 1-2 1, Lovelace 6-13 1-1 16, Chandler 3-10 0-0 7, Wright 1-9 0-0 3, Valdez 2-4 0-1 4, Williams 4-8 0-0 9, Andreason 1-1 0-0 2, Lumsden 4-7 2-4 13, Jeske 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-62 4-8 55.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (16-9, 9-8)
Stevenson 6-16 2-3 17, Bennion 1-7 3-6 5, Courtney 1-2 1-2 3, Newsom 6-8 3-4 15, Sommerfield 4-8 0-0 12, Spencer 3-6 0-0 7, Stockton 1-2 0-0 2, Warren 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 23-50 9-15 65.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 31-21. 3-point goals — Eastern Oregon 9-29 (Lumsden 3-3, Lovelace 3-8, Williams 1-4, Chandler 1-6, Wright 1-7, Malatare 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 10-21 (Sommerfield 4-6, Stevenson 3-8, Warren 1-1, Bennion 1-3, Spencer 1-3). Rebounds — Eastern Oregon 31 (Lovelace 7), Lewis-Clark State 44 (Newsom 7). Assists — Eastern Oregon 11 (Lovelace 3), Lewis-Clark State 15 (Stevenson, Bennion 6). Total fouls — Eastern Oregon 17, Lewis-Clark State 13. A — 736.
