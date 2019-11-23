CALDWELL, Idaho — Three players scored in double figures as the 23rd-ranked Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team won its seventh consecutive game to open the season Friday, disposing of Corban 86-73 in the Domino’s Classic at the J.A. Albertson Center on the College of Idaho campus.
Damek Mitchell had 18 points and seven assists for LCSC, which expanded a nine-point lead at halftime to 20 early in the second half to take control. Josiah Westbrook finished with 15 points and Trystan Bradley chipped in 13 points and a game-high eight rebounds for the Warriors, who outrebounded Corban (6-2) by one but forced 12 turnovers while committing just six of their own.
“It was a good win away from home for our guys,” coach Austin Johnson said. “I was really pleased with our ball movement and unselfish offensive play.”
LCSC led by as many as 23 points twice halfway through the second half and by 21 as late as 2:45 left in regulation.
Jake Estep paced Corban with 19 points, Mauricio Smith added 13 and Elijah Welch contributed 11.
All told, eight of the 10 Warriors who scored had at least six points. LCSC was 31-of-63 from the field (49.2 percent), 10-for-28 from 3-point range (35.7 percent) and 14-of-18 at the free-throw line (77.8 percent).
The Warriors’ largest first-half lead was 11 points, at 42-31, on Yenor’s jumper with 1:21 to go. While it was Yenor who pushed them to that advantage, it was Westbrook who paved the way with four 3s and a free throw for 13 first-half points as L-C led 42-33 at the half.
The Warriors started the second half in full stride, outscoring Corban 13-2 in the first three minutes to take a 55-35 lead with 16:03 left to play. Mitchell was the offensive leader in the second 20 minutes with 13 points.
LCSC plays College of Idaho to wrap up the tournament at 6 p.m. today.
CORBAN (6-2)
Quintero 4-6 1-1 9, Roggenbach 4-7 0-1 8, Anderson 2-8 0-0 4, Hodges 1-5 0-0 2, Seng 0-3 0-0 0, Estep 6-9 3-3 19, Smith 5-11 0-0 13, Welch 4-10 2-2 11, Lawrence 2-3 0-0 4, Van Lierop 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-64 6-7 73.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (7-0)
Mitchell 5-9 6-6 18, Westbrook 5-9 1-1 15, Bradley 6-12 0-2 13, Yenor 3-7 2-2 8, Bailey 2-7 0-0 6, Albright 4-4 0-0 8, Stevenson 2-6 2-4 6, Hughes 2-3 1-1 6, Pakootas 2-3 0-0 4, Boyd 0-1 2-2 2, Moffatt 0-1 0-0 0, Potts 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 14-18 86.
Halftime — LCSC, 42-33. 3-point goals — Corban 9-26 (Estep 4-7, Smith 3-6, Van Lierop 1-1, Welch 1-5, Roggenbach 0-1, Hodges 0-1, Seng 0-2, Anderson 0-3), LCSC 10-28 (Westbrook 4-7, Mitchell 2-4, Bailey 2-5, Hughes 1-2, Bradley 1-4, Pakootas 0-1, Boyd 0-1, Moffatt 0-1, Yenor 0-3). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Corban 34 (Quintero, Roggenbach, Lawrence 6), LCSC 35 (Bradley 8). Assists — Corban 11 (Anderson, Welch 3), LCSC 18 (Mitchell 7). Total fouls — Corban 18, LCSC 12. A — 200.
CROSS COUNTRYLCSC men 3rd, women 18th at nationals
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The seventh-ranked Lewis-Clark State men’s cross country team saved its best performance for last, as the Warriors placed third as a team at the NAIA national championship meet at Fort Vancouver National Historic Site.
It is the best finish in the history of the LCSC men’s program, bettering a fourth-place finish in 2011. It also is the ninth consecutive year the men have finished in the top 10.
The women placed 18th overall. Outside of last year’s 10th-place finish, this is the best finish for the team since a 16th-place showing in 2015.
The top three men’s runners, juniors Cole Olsen, Clayton VanDyke and Chase Barrow continued their strong effort during the season by posting All-American finishes. Olsen finished fourth (24:55), VanDyke was 11th (25:10) and Barrow 15th (25:14).
The difference was fourth and fifth scorers Connor Turpin and Dillon Dawson. Turpin placed 92nd and Dawson was 96th to give the team a total of 187 points.
“It really is a team sport,” coach Mike Collins said. “Our top three guys did what they did all year and exceeded what my expectations might have been. The key really is the team part of it. Connor and Dillon, as our fourth and fifth guys today, really closed the door.”
The women finished with 489 points. Emily Adams led the way with a time of 19:06 to take 60th place.
“We came in with a little bit of an attitude and finished in the top 20, and I couldn’t be more excited,” Collins said.
MEN
Team champion — Oklahoma City, 110.
LCSC placing — 3rd, 187.
Individual champion — Mark Shaw (Oklahoma City), 24:39.5.
LCSC individuals — 4. Cole Olsen, 24:55; 11. Clayton VanDyke, 25:10; 15. Chase Barrow, 25:14; 92. Connor Turpin, 26:20; 96. Dillon Dawson, 26:22; 163. Colton Smith, 26:52; 260. Layton Ahlers, 27:51.
WOMEN
Team champion — Madonna, 111.
LCSC placing — 18th, 489.
Individual champion — Hannah Stoffel (Huntington), 17:18.4.
LCSC individuals — 60. Emily Adams, 19:06; 105. Callie Johnson, 19:29; 131. Evelin Lopez, 19:39; 145. Rylee Brown, 19:46; 205. Ciera Bailey, 20:07; 263. Maja Plaznik, 20:47; 265. Carli Jones, 20:48.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC 85, Cal Maritime 42
VALLEJO, Calif. — Lewis-Clark State led by a wide margin early, and scooted smoothly past Cal Maritime of the NAIA’s California Pacific Conference.
The Warriors (4-0) got 15 points apiece from Kiara Burlage and Jamie Nielson, and 14 from Abbie Johnson. Peyton Souvenir had a team-high seven rebounds and chipped in five assists. Abby Farmer led all players with six dishes as L-C led by 27 at the half.
“Our transition offense was great,” L-C coach Brian Orr said.
L-C shot 47.7 percent from the field and held the Keelhaulers (0-6) to 24.1 percent. The Warriors won the rebounding battle by 23.
LCSC (4-0)
Kiara Burlage 6-7 2-2 15, Jamie Nielson 6-8 1-2 15, Abbie Johnson 6-11 1-3 14, Jansen Edmiston 2-7 4-6 9, Peyton Souvenir 0-4 1-2 1, Rachel Schroeder 2-4 4-4 9, Hannah Burland 3-8 0-0 8, Sara Muhelhausen 2-3 2-2 6, Abby Farmer 2-6 0-0 4, Alexis Sykora 2-5 0-0 4, Madeline Weaver 0-2 0-0 0.
CAL MARITIME (0-6)
Kameron Taylor 5-12 0-0 13, Apollonia Ilalio 2-7 2-4 7, Vicky Sims 0-1 2-2 2, Kiara Warren 0-2 0-0 0, Tyra Fai’malo 0-5 0-0 0, Elizabeth Martinez 2-11 0-0 6, Alicia Porter 1-5 4-4 6, Stella Havea 2-3 0-0 5, Kim Masulit 1-6 0-0 3, Jessena Pardo 0-2 0-0 0.
Lewis-Clark State 27 23 23 12—85
Cal Maritime 10 13 4 15—42
3-point goals — L-C 8-23 (Burlage 1-1, Nielson 2-4, Johnson 1-2, Edmiston 1-5, Schroeder 1-2, Burland 2-5, Farmer 0-2, Weaver 0-2), Cal Maritime 8-26 (Taylor 3-6, Ilalio 1-3, Sims 0-1, Fai’malo 0-2, Martinez 2-7, Porter 0-2, Havea 1-1, Masulit 1-4). Rebounds — L-C 51 (Souvenir 7), Cal Maritime 28 (Porter 6). Assists — L-C 18 (Souvenir 5), Cal Maritime 10 (tie 2). Total fouls — L-C 9, Cal Maritime 16. Fouled out — Taylor.