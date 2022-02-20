Partly because Khalil Stevenson played well in his final regular-season home game, it won’t actually be his final home game.
Stevenson scored 22 points Saturday as the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team edged Oregon Tech 69-67 on senior night at the P1FCU Activity Center to secure a host berth for the first round of this week’s Cascade Conference tournament.
The Warriors (21-9, 14-8) host Eastern Oregon in a quarterfinal-round game at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
In what LCSC coach Austin Johnson called an “elite” defensive moment, the Warriors’ Oreon Courtney extended an intimidating arm as Jamison Guerra misfired on a would-be tying inside shot at the buzzer.
“Super-emotional — unbelievable,” Johnson said of the Warriors’ sixth consecutive win to finish their regular season.
“Different guys stepped up,” he said, praising not only standout senior Stevenson but also Silas Bennion, Nathan Fromm and Will Abram.
Abram, a 6-foot-9 freshman who averages only 2.8 points a game, hit two free throws to give LCSC a three-point cushion with 22 seconds to play. Oregon Tech’s Keegan Shivers followed suit seven seconds later, and the Warriors’ Kai Warren missed the front end of a one-and-one with 6.7 seconds left. But Courtney stepped up on defense in the closing moments.
Earlier, Fromm had scored in the paint for a 67-65 lead with 36 seconds on the clock.
The Warriors sputtered on defense in the first half, trailing by 11 points midway through the period and 39-33 at intermission.
“We told our guys we’re in a great spot with how we’d been playing, to be only down six,” Johnson said. “We challenged them defensively to be better, and you can see they responded.
“A pretty phenomenal second half, both offensively and defensively.”
Stevenson shot 9-for-16 and grabbed six rebounds, and Bennion came up with 14 points and four assists. Courtney added 12 points and six rebounds.
Garret Albrecht notched 15 points for the Hooties (21-9, 18-4) and Matt Van Tassell chipped in 14 points, making three 3-pointers.
The top four teams in the Cascade get a first-round host gig, and the Warriors edged Corban and Southern Oregon by tiebreaker for the fourth spot. The criterion was the teams’ records against league opponents at .500 or better.
College of Idaho took the top seed at 20-2, followed by Oregon Tech at 18-4.
Besides Stevenson, the Warriors honored Kevin Baker and Al Sommerfield, who recently was named to the District 4 academic team by the College Sports Information Directors of America, on senior night. Baker has been sidelined in recent weeks with a knee injury.
OREGON TECH (21-9, 18-4)
Albrecht 6-11 3-4 15, Van Tassell 4-8 3-4 14, Gerig 5-12 0-0 10, Burge 1-4 2-2 4, Steiger 0-5 1-2 1, Faust 3-4 3-3 9, Potts 0-2 4-4 4, Guerra 0-1 0-1 0, Fraser 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 21-54 21-29 67.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (21-9, 14-8)
Stevenson 9-16 2-3 22, Bennion 5-10 2-4 14, Sommerfield 1-3 0-0 3, Courtney 5-7 2-5 12, Newsom 1-5 0-0 1, Stockton 0-0 0-0 0, Fromm 2-8 3-4 7, Warren 0-1 0-1 0, Sapwell 0-0 2-2 2, Abram 1-3 5-6 7. Totals 24-53 16-25 69.
Halftime — Oregon Tech, 39-33. 3-point goals — Oregon Tech 4-14 (Van Tassell 3-5, Shivers 1-4, Fraser 0-1, Fraser 0-1, Burge 0-2, Steiger 0-2), Lewis-Clark State 5-17 (Bennion 2-4, Stevenson 2-7, Sommerfield 1-3, Fromm 0-3). Fouled out — Abram. Rebounds — Oregon Tech 42 (Gerig, Burge, Faust 6), Lewis-Clark State 37 (Stevenson, Courtney 6). Assists — Oregon Tech 8 (Burge 4), Lewis-Clark State 8 (Bennion 4). Total fouls — Oregon Tech 17, Lewis-Clark State 20. A — 678.