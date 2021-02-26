The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team had five players score in double figures Thursday as the Warriors knocked off Multnomah 99-70 in a nonconference game at the Activity Center.
The fourth-ranked Warriors outrebounded the Lions of Oregon 50-25 and logged 26 assists in the victory.
“I was really pleased with our guys defensively in the second half,” coach Austin Johnson said. “Our seniors really set the tone and the younger guys raised their level as well. Multnomah is a challenging team to defend, and it was good to see us buckle down. The ball movement was great for us as well with 26 assists. We’ll need to bounce back and be better tomorrow.”
Senior forward Trystan Bradley scored a team-high 20 points on 8-of-10 from the field and senior point guard Damek Mitchell compiled 15 points, seven boards and four assists as LCSC (17-1) survived a 38-point outburst from Multnomah sophomore Zach Richardson and 24 points from freshman Andrew Classen.
Senior guard Hodges Bailey recorded 17 points and went 3-of-6 from deep, and senior forward Travis Yenor — who received his first starting nod since retuning from injury — posted 14 points and seven rebounds on 5-of-10 shooting across 23 minutes.
Freshman Oreon Courtney — who is shooting a blistering 74.7 percent on field goals this season — added 10 points and seven boards off the bench to round out L-C’s scoring punch.
The Warriors wasted no time building a sizable lead in the first half and jumped up 17-4 by the 15:41 mark off a 3-pointer from Bailey.
The Lions (0-6) weathered the storm going into the locker room, putting together a 7-0 run to close the first half. They trailed 53-40 at halftime after shooting 8-of-20 from the 3-point line.
The Warriors focused on defensive pressure in the second half, holding Multnomah to 7-of-30 from the floor and 3-of-16 on 3s as they swelled the lead to 76-55 just past the midway point of the half.
The Warriors’ bench continued to run up the score in the later stages of the contest, with freshman post Brennen Newsom putting up four points to go along with nine rebounds and three assists in 11 minutes of floor time, and junior forward Nathan Fromm recording seven points and six boards in his 17 minutes.
The two teams play again at 5:30 p.m. today at the Activity Center in the series finale.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (17-1)
Yenor 5-10 0-0 14, Stevenson 1-2 0-0 3, Bailey 6-10 2-2 17, Mitchell 6-9 0-0 15, Bennion 1-5 1-1 3, Courtney 5-5 0-0 10, Fromm 3-6 1-2 7, Ellison 0-0 0-0 0, Stockton 2-3 0-0 4, Newsom 0-3 4-4 4, Abram 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 38-65 10-11 99.
MULTNOMAH (0-6)
Richardson 13-34 6-6 38, Classen 6-11 8-8 24, Smith 2-9 0-1 4, Balvans 1-7 0-0 3, Ungwiluk 0-1 1-2 1, Dunn 0-2 0-0 0, Faris 0-1 0-3 0, Riblet 0 0-0 0. Totals 22-65 15-20 70.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 53-40. 3-point goals — Multnomah 11 (Richardson 6-16, Classen 4-7, Balvanz 1-7, Faris 0-1, Dunn 0-2, Smith 0-3), Lewis-Clark State 13 (Yenor 4-9, Mitchell 3-6, Bailey 3-7, Bradley 2-4, Stevenson 1-2, Fromm 0-2, Bennion 0-3). Rebounds — Multnomah 25 (Smith 8), Lewis-Clark State 50 (Newsom 9). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 26 (Bennion 6), Multnomah 12 (Smith 6). Total fouls — Multnomah 14, Lewis-Clark State 16.