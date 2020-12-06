How do you top yourselves after a season-opening 28-point victory? You come out and almost double that margin. That’s precisely what the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team did Saturday.
Five Warriors hit double figures and LCSC never let off the gas in pummeling the Yellowstone Christian Centurions 98-49 at the Activity Center to cap the team’s opening weekend.
“It was really a team win where everyone got involved and had positive moments,” coach Austin Johnson said. “Our seniors have been great at setting the tone and the new guys have filled in well so far.”
Everyone got in the act for the Warriors (2-0), who are ranked No. 5 in the preseason NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll. All 13 LCSC players who entered the game played seven or more minutes and everyone scored. The Warriors dominated in almost every statistical category and improved on their marks in the second half of this one.
Senior guard Damek Mitchell led the way with 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, 4-for-5 from 3-point range. Senior forward Trystan Bradley, a Lewiston High School graduate, added 16 points on 6-of-9 from the field and a perfect 4-for-4 from outside. Reserve freshman guard Oreon Courtney tallied 14 points, senior guard Hodges Bailey finished with 11 points and freshman guard Brock Henry came off the bench to score 10 points.
“We played with more confidence and togetherness,” Courtney said. “Our seniors are very vocal and they help us out a lot. It’s really helpful for the younger guys to have the seniors there to help us out a lot.”
Devin Jones led the Centurions with 10 points off the bench.
LCSC went 9-of-16 from the field in the first nine minutes of the game, but it was the defense that stood tall as the Warriors raced out to a 22-2 advantage. After Yellowstone Christian (0-3) converted on its first shot of the game, LCSC forced the Centurions to miss their next six shots, and they committed six turnovers in that span.
From there, the Warriors imposed their will. At halftime, LCSC was up 47-20. Yellowstone Christian never was closer than 24 points the rest of the way.
After shooting 58 percent from the field (18-for-31) and 46.7 percent from behind the line (7-for-15) in the first 20 minutes, LCSC improved those numbers in the second half. The Warriors made 62 percent of their shots (18-for-29) from the field, including 54.6 percent (6-for-11) from distance in the final 20 minutes.
Even from the free-throw line, LCSC was better. The Warriors were 9-of-12 (75 percent) at the line in the second half after going 4-for-7 (57.1) percent.
Meanwhile, the Centurions finished 17-of-55 (30.9) from the field for the game, 6-of-21 from distance (28.6 percent) and 9-of-16 (56.3 percent) at the free-throw line.
LCSC held advantages in points off turnovers (18-1) and bench points (40-24).
“We still have a long way to go but we’re so thankful to our administration and athletic department for helping us have these opportunities,” Johnson said.
Currently, there is no upcoming game scheduled for the Warriors. The Cascade Conference must rework its schedule after Walla Walla and Evergreen State pulled out of competition for the 2020-21 season.
YELLOWSTONE CHRISTIAN (0-3)
Basovets 3-9 0-1 9, Beeke 3-7 2-5 8u, Glaspie 1-4 2-2 5, Harris 1-1 1-2 3, White 0-3 0-0 0, Jones 4-12 0-0 10, King 3-5 0-0 6, Rivera 1-6 3-4 5, Reed 1-8 1-2 3. Totals 17-55 9-16 49.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (2-0)
Mitchell 7-9 0-0 18, Bradley 6-9 0-0 16, Bailey 3-5 3-4 11, Yenor 3-6 2-2 9, Stevenson 2-2 0-0 4, Courtney 6-9 2-4 14, Henry 3-8 2-2 10, Albright 3-4 0-0 6, Newsom 2-4 0-0 4, Bennion 1-2 0-0 2, Abram 0-0 2-2 2, Ellison 0-1 1-3 1, Stockton 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 36-60 13-19 98.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 47-20. 3-point goals — Yellowstone Christian 6-21 (Basovets 3-8, Jones 2-2, Glaspie 1-3, King 0-1, Rivera 0-1, White 0-3, Reed 0-3), Lewis-Clark State 13-26 (Bradley 4-4, Mitchell 4-5, Bailey 2-3, Henry 2-6, Yenor 1-4, Courtney 0-1, Albright 0-1, Bennion 0-1, Ellison 0-1). Fouled out — Basovets, Beeke. Rebounds — Yellowstone Christian 30 (Basovets 7), Lewis-Clark State 39 (Yenor 6). Assists — Yellowstone Christian 9 (King 3), Lewis-Clark State 19 (Bennion 5). Total fouls — Yellowstone Christian 20, Lewis-Clark State 19.