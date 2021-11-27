SALEM, Ore. — In what probably was its best all-around game of the season, the 19th-ranked Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team dominated in every facet of the game Friday in beating Portland Bible College 84-23 in the semifinal round of the Corban Classic at C.E. Jeffers Sports Center.
“I was pleased with our defensive focus for a full 40 minutes today,” coach Austin Johnson said. “It can be hard to stay locked in for that long, but each guy that played helped us maintain a winning focus.”
With the victory, the Warriors (7-0) now advance to play Ottawa (Ariz.) (5-2), which beat host Corban 87-71, in the championship game at noon today.
All 15 LCSC players on the roster played and scored. No one player was in the game for more than 19 minutes. All five of the starters played 16 or fewer minutes in the game.
Junior forward Nathan Fromm led the Warriors with 13 points. Senior forward Al Sommerfield added 11 points and freshman guard Colton Spencer came off the bench to score 11.
Nalu Kanalulu had 12 points to lead the Arrows, a National Christian Collegiate Athletics Association team that plays out of the Pacific Christian Athletic Conference.
LCSC scored 11 of the first 13 points of the game and was on its way. The Warriors held a 44-14 lead at halftime, and held Portland Bible to just nine second-half points.
LCSC was 35-for-66 (53 percent) from the field for the game, and hit more than 50 percent of its shots in each half. The Warriors were 7-for-25 (28 percent) from 3-point range and went 7-for-10 from the line.
The Arrows were 9-for-46 (19.6 percent) from the field overall, including 2-of-24 (8.3 percent) from 3s, and were 3-of-7 (42.9 percent) from the line.
LCSC held overwhelming advantages in rebouding (49-23), assists (19-5), points off turnovers (33-5), second-chance points (17-0), bench points (53-1) and points in the paint (52-4). The Warriors forced 24 turnovers and made just 12 of their own.
PORTLAND BIBLE
Kanalulu 5-15 0-0 12, Masaad 2-6 0-1 4, Collopy 2-9 0-0 4, Pham 0-12 2-2 2, Reese 0-1 0-2 0, Ingalls 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 9-46 3-7 23.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (7-0)
Fromm 5-8 2-2 13, Sommerfield 5-6 1-1 11, Stevenson 1-5 0-0 3, Bennion 1-5 0-0 2, Baker 1-3 0-0 2, Spencer 4-10 0-0 11, Abram 3-5 3-4 9, Newsom 4-6 0-0 8, Courtney 4-5 0-1 8, Hoard 2-2 0-0 4, Ellison 1-2 1-2 4, Warren 1-4 0-0 3, Stockton 1-1 0-0 2, Sapwell 1-3 0-0 2, Meske 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-66 7-10 84.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 44-14. 3-point goals — Portland Bible 2-24 (Kanalulu 2-8, Ingalls 0-1, Masaad 0-3, Collopy 0-4, Pham 0-8), Lewis-Clark State 7-25 (Spencer 3-8, Ellison 1-2, Fromm 1-3, Warren 1-4, Stevenson 1-5, Bennion 0-1, Sapwell 0-2). Fouled out — Kanalulu. Rebounds — Portland State 23 (Kanalulu 6), Lewis-Clark State 49 (Newsom 7). Assists — Portland Bible 5 (Masaad 2), Lewis-Clark State 19 (Stevenson, Stockton 4). Total fouls — Portland Bible 12, Lewis-Clark State 11. A — 203.