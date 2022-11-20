BUTTE, Mont. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team got off to a much better start Saturday in a Montana Tech Fall Classic game against Providence. It’s the finish that the Warriors should be concerned about.

Sophomore guard Silas Bennion hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left to force overtime, but Providence went on an 8-1 run in the final 2:48 of the extra session to give the Argos an 85-75 victory at Kelvin Sampson Court.

Tags

Recommended for you