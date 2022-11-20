BUTTE, Mont. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team got off to a much better start Saturday in a Montana Tech Fall Classic game against Providence. It’s the finish that the Warriors should be concerned about.
Sophomore guard Silas Bennion hit a 3-pointer with six seconds left to force overtime, but Providence went on an 8-1 run in the final 2:48 of the extra session to give the Argos an 85-75 victory at Kelvin Sampson Court.
“Credit to Providence for making the right decisions and plays in the second half,” coach Austin Johnson said. “They played to their identity and we did not respond in a connected, winning manner. We’ve learned a lot about ourselves in the nonconference portion of our schedule, and hopefully we can apply what we’ve learned to the CCC schedule.”
Kenny Curtis finisehd with 26 points for Providence (5-1), which went 4-of-6 (66.7 percent) from the field and made all four of its free-throw attempts in the overtime. Eric Milner added 18 points. Jake Olsen tallied 13 points and nine rebounds. Drayton Caiole had 11 points and eight rebounds.
Sophomore guard Davian Brown had 22 points for the Warriors (3-3), who went 10-for-35 (28.6 percent) shooting in the second half and overtime. Sophomore guard Oreon Courtney tallied 21 points and nine rebounds. Senior guard Keegan Crosby finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Bennion contributed nine points, eight rebounds and six assists.
The game was tight throughout, with the two teams trading leads. Neither one had a lead as large as six until the 6:09 mark of the second half, when Milner hit a pair of free throws to put Providence up 65-57.
But LCSC kept cutting into the lead, eventually pulling within a point with 1:05 to go when Crosby canned a 3-pointer. Courtney got a steal, but Crosby missed a 3 with 15 seconds to go. Curtis was fouled with seven seconds to go and hit the two free throws for a 72-69 advantage.
But the Warriors called a timeout, set up a play, and Bennion drilled one from beyond the arc to tie it at 72. The two teams countered with timeouts, and Curtis missed a 3 to send it to overtime.
Milner scored the first five points of the extra period, and Bennion trimmed the gap to three on a layup. However, Providence closed it out from there.
LCSC finished 28-for-67 (41.8 percent) overall from the field, including 12-for-33 (36.4 percent) from distance, and 7-of-18 (38.9 percent) at the line.
LCSC next plays at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against Walla Walla in the Cascade Conference opener.