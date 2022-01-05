With rising virus numbers giving coaches everywhere an unsettling sense of deja vu, it’s maybe not the ideal time for the 17th-ranked Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team to make a wintry, 11-hour bus ride to face the first-place team in its league.
But that’s what the Warriors will do, facing Oregon Tech at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Klamath Falls, Ore., as part of their longest Cascade Conference road trip of the season.
Warriors coach Austin Johnson said Tuesday his team is essentially healthy, but for various reasons it was missing three players, including its top scorer, during its Cascade wins Saturday and Monday at the P1FCU Activity Center. As with so many other teams recently, coronavirus protocols were part of the issue.
“Seeing Twitter posts and the headlines of games being canceled or teams going on pause, it’s a little bit of that PTSD from last year,” Johnson said.
“We have a very high vaccination rate on our team, and the CDC changing some protocols the last two weeks allowed us to play. But obviously playing (a game) and playing at full strength are two different things, especially when you’re trying to compete for a championship.”
Especially when you might be missing the two grad transfers who’ve filled some of the breach so admirably for a team that lost five seniors from its NAIA runner-up season in 2020-21 and so far is off to a 13-2 overall start and 6-1 in the Cascade.
That would be front-liners Kevin Baker (16.1 points) and Al Sommerfield (10.0 points), who along with backup guard Teagen Hoard missed games against Multnomah and Warner Pacific. Also out for the 74-56 victory against the Knights (with the flu) was 6-foot-9 forward Brennen Newsom.
So the Warriors are asking much of 6-9 freshman Will Abram, who started against Warner Pacific and played 27 minutes, more than half his season average.
Front-line play could be critical Friday as the Warriors (13-2, 6-1) try to pull even atop the Cascade standings with Oregon Tech (10-5, 7-0), whose four double-digit scorers for the season include 6-9 senior Garret Albrecht (12.5 points, 7.3 rebounds).
The Warriors have been at less than full strength for six of their seven league games, so Johnson doesn’t have a complete handle on his team’s potential.
But he knows he likes the improvement this year of his lone returning senior, hard-slashing guard Khalil Stevenson (11.1 points). He’s also getting solid play from point guard Silas Bennion, who racked up 12 rebounds and nine assists against Warner Pacific two days after a 16-point, nine-rebound, nine-assist effort against Multnomah, and athletic guard Oreon Courtney (10.0 points, 6.6 rebounds), who at various times has been asked to defend all five positions.
“It’s been really encouraging,” Johnson said. “I think it says a lot about our program and a lot about our players, that next-man-up mentality. Obviously, we need to be healthy if we’re going to try and compete for a conference championship. But I don’t want our guys going into games thinking, ‘Oh, we don’t have our most talented players, so it’s OK if we lose.’”
After Friday’s game, the Warriors proceed to Ashland, Ore., to play Southern Oregon at 5 p.m. Saturday. In all, their road trip will cover about 1,300 miles.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.