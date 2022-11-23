LCSC men take out frustrations on Walla Walla

Lewis-Clark State sophomore guard Sam Stockton shoots as Walla Walla's Michael Daley defends during Tuesday's Cascade Conference game at the P1FCU Activity Center. Lustig finished with 16 points in the Warriors' win.
Let’s just say the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team came out firing on all cylinders Tuesday.
After a weekend that saw the Warriors drop a pair of decisions at the Montana Tech Fall Classic, and a short turnaround, LCSC was red hot at both ends of the floor.
Freshman guard John Lustig, a former Colfax standout, earned his first start and led all scorers with 16 points as the Warriors pounded Walla Walla 96-61 in the Cascade Conference opener for the teams at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“It was a very good defensive start for us tonight and a lot of that is due to Silas (Bennion) and Sam (Stockton),” coach Austin Johnson said. “Those guys did a great job in their own ways keeping us locked in and aware. The ball movement was great and we were able to get more swings tonight which is something we’ve been preaching. Erick Chaney was awesome and gave us a boost. This team has been through a lot since the season started, so it’ll be good to have some time to rest and regroup as we dive fully into conference play.”
Stockton, a sophomore guard, stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals for the Warriors (4-3, 1-0), who went 37-for-61 (60.7 percent) from the field, including 12-of-20 (60 percent) from distance. Sophomore guard Davian Brown and Chaney, a freshman guard, each tallied 13 points, with Brown contributing seven rebounds and five assists. Sophomore guard Oreon Courtney chipped in 10 points. Freshman forward Grayson Hunt, a former Pullman standout, finished wtih nine points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
Caleb Golden tallied 15 points to lead the Wolves (0-3, 0-1), who went 22-for-61 (36.1 percent) from the field. Andrew Vaughan added 13 points.
LCSC scored 18 of the game’s first 23 points and pretty much cruised from there.
The Warriors held significant advantages in rebounding (40-26), assists (26-11), bench points (44-15), points off turnovers (23-7), points in the paint (42-18) and second-chance points (17-5).