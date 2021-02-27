Five Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball players finished in double figures Friday as the Warriors shot 54.5 percent from the field and got everyone on their roster in the scoring column during a 99-67 nonleague blowout of Multnomah University at the Activity Center.
“Tonight was another fun night for our guys,” third-year coach Austin Johnson said. “We’re very appreciative to our administration for allowing some family and fans to these games. It means a ton to our players with all the adversity they’ve faced this year.”
The fourth-ranked Warriors (18-1) now have routed the Lions (0-7), from Portland, Ore., four times this season — each of those games tune-ups for LCSC ahead of the NAIA national tournament, which kicks off with Opening Round games March 12 here.
Junior guard Nathan Fromm shot 8-for-8 and led the team with 18 points. Senior guard Hodges Bailey tacked on 16, senior forward Trystan Bradley — a former Lewiston High School standout — had 14 and freshmen Brennen Newsom and Oreon Courtney logged 11 and 10, respectively.
“Nate Fromm got into a groove and had a great scoring stretch that really helped us during what was an off shooting night,” Johnson said. “The young guys gave us strong energy to close out the game. It was great to get everyone involved.”
Point guard Damek Mitchell countered a tough shooting night with 12 rebounds and six assists. Senior forward Travis Yenor pulled down 11 boards as the Warriors outrebounded Multnomah 59-29.
The Lions shot 13-for-41 from distance. They were led by Wallace Ungwiluk (24 points) and Zach Richardson (23).
MULTNOMAH UNIVERSITY-OREGON (0-7)
Ungwiluk 8-17 4-5 24, Richardson 7-28 5-7 23, Dunn 3-8 0-0 9, Classen 2-5 0-0 5, Balvanz 1-7 0-0 3, Riblet 1-3 1-2 3, Faris 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-71 10-14 67.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (18-1)
Bailey 7-15 1-1 16, Bradley 6-10 2-2 14, Yenor 2-7 4-4 8, Mitchell 1-7 0-0 3, Stevenson 1-1 0-2 2, Fromm 8-8 0-1 18, Newsom 4-6 3-3 11, Courtney 5-9 0-2 10, Bennion 2-4 0-0 4, Spencer 2-5 0-0 4, Stockton 2-2 0-0 4, Abram 1-1 1-1 3, Ellison 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 42-77 11-16 99.
Halftime: Lewis-Clark State 48-28. 3-point goals: Multnomah 13-41 (Ungwiluk 4-7, Richardson 4-16, Dunn 3-7, Classen 1-4, Balvanz 1-5, Faris 0-2), Lewis-Clark State 4-23 (Fromm 2-2, Bailey 1-5, Mitchell 1-6, Spencer 0-1, Bennion 0-2, Yenor 0-3, Bradley 0-4). Rebounds: Multnomah 29 (Richardson 7), Lewis-Clark State 59 (Mitchell 12). Assists: Multnomah 8 (Ungwiluk 3), Lewis-Clark State 23 (Mitchell 6). Total fouls: Multnomah 15, Lewis-Clark State 17.