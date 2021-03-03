The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team took four of the Cascade Conference’s top five awards when the conference announced its honorees Tuesday.
Senior guard Damek Mitchell was named the player of the year, senior guard Hodges Bailey was tabbed the defender of the year, freshman guard Oreon Courtney was selected the newcomer of the year and Austin Johnson was named coach of the year.
In addition, three Warrior players were named first-team All-Cascade.
Mitchell, of Bellingham, Wash., is LCSC’s all-time career assist leader (577) and has made the most 3-pointers in the program’s history (194). He’s also in the top 10 in points, free throws, rebounds and steals. Mitchell leads the team in assists (93) and steals (24) this season, averaging 14.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
“This season Damek has further cemented his place as one of the premier players in the country and arguably the best player in school history,” said Johnson, the third-year coach, in a news release.
Bailey, of Centralia, Wash., leads this year’s team in 3-point shooting (47.7 percent) while averaging 12.5 points per game. He buoys a defense that is limiting teams to 65.4 points per game, the seventh-best in the NAIA, and holds the opposition to 37.6 percent shooting from 3-point rnage, the third-best mark in the country.
“He usually defends the other team’s top perimeter player and has a tremendous impact on our team defense with how hard and intelligently he plays on the defensive end,” Johnson said.
Courtney, a native of Corvallis, Ore., leads the team in field-goal percentage (73.0 percent) while averaging 8.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game. His point average is the best for a Warrior freshman in the past 13 seasons.
“Oreon has been unbelievably consistent regardless of the opponent and has made great strides defensively,” Johnson said. “We’re excited about his continued growth and improvement.”
Johnson has a mark of 77-11 in his tenure. He won the Frontier Conference coach of the year as well as the NABC NAIA Division I coach of the year honor in 2019-20. This is the third consecutive year the Warriors have won their conference championship.
“Ultimately this is a direct reflection of having both phenomenal players and an incredible staff. No one has been more fortunate than I have been due to the people I get to be around every day,” said Johnson, who mentioned assistants Leif Karlberg, CJ Johnson and Cevin Meador.
Mitchell and Bailey earned first-team nods, as did former Lewiston High School standout Trystan Bradley.
Bradley, a senior forward, leads LCSC at 16.3 points per game, also grabbing 6.4 rebounds per outing. He’s shooting 48.6 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from distance and 68 percent at the line. He cracked the 1,000-point barrier for his career earlier this season.
“Trystan has had a standout senior season,” Johnson said. “He very easily could have been player of the year in conference with the impact he had both offensively and defensively.”
The Warriors will host a six-team Opening Round in the NAIA national tournament at the Activity Center from March 12-13. Fans will be allowed to attend, but the school has not released any numbers as far as attendance yet.
