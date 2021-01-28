SEATTLE — Mustering 20 fewer rebounds than the opposition and falling behind by 21 points by halftime, the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team lost to Seattle Pacific 82-65 on Wednesday in an exhibition game at Brougham Pavilion.
The Warriors, ranked fourth in the NAIA, were outrebounded 47-27 in losing to an NCAA Division II team. They had suffered only one previous loss against 12 wins this season.
Senior guard Damek Mitchell finished with 20 points, including four 3-pointers, adding seven rebounds and four assists for LCSC. Senior forward Trystan Bradley, a graduate of Lewiston, added 17 points.
The Warriors found themselves down by six midway through the first half, but the Falcons used a 16-0 run in a 5:19 stretch that pushed the Seattle Pacific lead to 37-15. LCSC trailed 48-27 at intermission and committed 17 turnovers, including 10 by steals.
“Tonight was a struggle in every facet,” third-year coach Austin Johnson said. “Credit to SPU as they came out of the gates with an intensity and toughness that we weren’t able to match consistently for the whole game.”
The Falcons held a large as large as 27 in the second half, and the Warriors could get no closer than the final margin.
It was a difficult shooting night for LCSC senior guards Hodges Bailey (1-for-9) and Khalil Stevenson (1-for-7).
Harry Cavell, a 6-foot-6 guard, racked up 30 points, 11 rebounds, and three steals for the Falcons, shooting 11-for-16 and hitting four 3s. Divant’e Moffitt contributed 20 points and five assists.
The same teams play at 6 p.m. today at the same site.
“I am very grateful we were able to get these games in and learn more about ourselves,” Johnson said. “We (showed) some flashes that were encouraging, but against such a high-level team we weren’t composed enough to get any advantages. We will regroup and get back after it.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE
Mitchell 5-8 6-8 20, Bradley 5-13 4-4 17, Albright 3-7 2-2 9, Stevenson 1-7 2-2 5, Bailey 1-9 0-0 3, Bennion 2-6 1-2 5, Spencer 1-2 202 4, Fromm 1-4 0-0 2, Courtney 0-2 0-0 0, Stockton 0-0 0-0 0, Abram 0-0 0-0 0, Ellison 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-58 17-20 65.
SEATTLE PACIFIC
Cavell 11-16 4-4 30, Moffitt 8-17 4-5 20, Paulsen 3-6 0-0 7, Khan 2-4 0-0 4, El Mardi 1-6 0-0 2, Whitman 5-7 0-0 12, Penner 1-1 0-0 2, Medjo 1-4 0-0 2, Blackmon 1-3 0-0 2, Richardson 0-3 0-0 0, Elsner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-67 8-9 82.
Halftime — Seattle Pacific, 48-27. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 10-26 (Mitchell 4-6, Bradley 3-6, Albright 1-1, Stevenson 1-3, Bailey 1-7, Bennion 0-1, Spencer 0-1, Fromm 0-1), Seattle Pacific 8-24 (Cavell 4-6, Whitman 2-4, Penner 1-1, Paulsen 1-3, Khan 0-2, Richardson 0-2, Moffitt 0-3, Medjo 0-3). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 27 (Mitchell 7), Seattle Pacific 47 (Cavell 11). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 11 (Mitchell, Albright 4), Seattle Pacific 14 (Moffitt 5). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 13, Seattle Pacific 20.