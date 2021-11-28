SALEM, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team got off to a cold start, and it was a hole it could never dig itself out of Saturday as the Ottawa (Ariz.) Spirit upset the 19th-ranked Warriors 76-64 in the final of the Corban Classic at the C.E. Jeffers Sports Center.
“Credit to Ottawa for dictating the pace and toughness of the game,” coach Austin Johnson said. “We struggled to match their intensity and could not keep them out of the paint defensively. Hopefully we can learn from this and take some steps as a team to keep growing as we dive into conference play.”
Four players hit double figures for Ottawa (6-2), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Kam Malbrough led the way with 19 points. Josiah De’laCerda added 15 points and seven rebounds. Jayce Catchings came off the bench to score 14 points and Kolten Hitt finished with 12 points.
Freshman guard Colton Spencer had 11 points in a reserve role to pace LCSC (7-1), which saw its season-opening seven-game winning streak come to an end. Senior guard Kevin Baker added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Warriors, who shot 21-for-60 (35 percent) from the field for the game.
The difference came in the paint, where Ottawa held a 38-18 edge. The Spirit were 24-for-50 (48 percent) from the field, including 15-of-29 (51.7 percent) in the first half.
The Warriors held an early 9-4 edge thanks to five points from senior guard Khalil Stevenson and the other four from Baker. However, Ottawa went on a 13-0 run in almost three minutes to flip its deficit into an eight-point lead. Malbrough had six points, and Hitt had four in the run.
It quickly became a double-digit lead at the 9:54 mark for the Spirit and they would steadily increase the lead. By halftime, LCSC found itself trailing 42-25.
It was too big a hole for the Warriors to dig themselves out of. The closest they got was the final margin on three different occasions.
LCSC begins a three-game homestand at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Cascade Conference foe Northwest.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (7-1)
Baker 2-8 5-6 10, Sommerfield 3-8 2-2 9, Bennion 3-9 0-1 7, Stevenson 2-7 2-2 7, Fromm 0-6 4-4 4, Spencer 4-9 0-0 11, Stockton 3-3 0-0 8, Courtney 3-4 0-0 6, Newsom 1-2 0-0 2, Hoard 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 13-16 64.
OTTAWA (ARIZ.) (6-2)
Malbrough 7-16 4-4 18, De’laCerda 6-14 3-3 15, Hitt 3-6 6-8 12, Bruner 2-4 5-6 9, Collins 2-3 3-3 7, Catchings 4-7 5-6 14, Bundy 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-50 27-32 76.
Halftime — Ottawa, 42-25. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 9-30 (Spencer 3-7, Stockton 2-2, Bennion 1-3, Stevenson 1-4, Baker 1-5, Sommerfield 1-5, Fromm 0-2, Newsom 0-2), Ottawa 1-8 (Catchings 1-2, Hitt 0-1, De’laCerda 0-2, Malbrough 0-3). Fouled out — Stevenson. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 35 (Baker 10), Ottawa 38 (Collins 16). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 12 (Stevenson 3), Ottawa 12 (Malbrough 4). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 22, Ottawa 14. Technical — De’laCerda. A — N/A.