Delight turned to horror on the faces of Lewis-Clark State fans as victory slipped through the Warriors’ fingers in the closing second of Saturday’s 67-66 Cascade Conference men’s basketball tournament semifinal-round defeat to Southern Oregon at the P1FCU Activity Center.
The Raiders (18-14) now will advance to Tuesday’s final against top-seeded College of Idaho. Meanwhile, LCSC (22-10) will have to wait until Thursday to find out if it will receive an at-large bid to the NAIA national tournament, where it was runner-up last year to Shawnee State (Ohio).
The NAIA will livestream the selection show of the teams in the field on its Facebook page at 5 p.m. Pacific.
Warrior coach Austin Johnson stressed that in spite of the game’s outcome, he was “super-proud of our guys” for coming through the “chaos and adversity” they have endured this season for a late run of success, putting themselves in the conversation for a berth in the field of 64.
“No idea if we’ll get in,” he said. “Obviously, I hope we do; we’ve played pretty well lately, but ultimately there’s a bunch of teams that are in the same boat as us. We probably could have clinched it if we’d won tonight, but I still like our chances.”
The Warriors looked to have pulled this game out of the fire after a layup and a free throw by Natham Fromm in about a 21-second span late. It completed a seven-point run in the final two minutes of regulation to put LCSC on top 66-64. Southern Oregon point guard Atmar Mundu dribbled down the court and passed to long-range threat Tez Allen, who squared up for a deep, contested 3-pointer as the clock wound down. Allen’s attempt initially appeared well off the mark, but it found the sweet spot of the backboard and banked in.
The home crowd had unleashed a piercing wave of audible approval as Fromm’s layup put the Warriors ahead in the 10th lead change of the game. By contrast, the air seemed to have been sucked out of the room at large after Allen’s Hail Mary shot. The Raiders began an on-court celebration with the thought the game ended, but Johnson was quick to point out that Allen’s shot was not quite a true buzzer-beater, and 0.6 seconds appeared on the clock as the Warriors took a tense timeout.
Silas Bennion was preparing to inbound the ball when Johnson called LCSC’s final timeout to discuss the Raiders’ defensive formation. Bennion inbounded to senior forward Al Sommerfield, who desperately lobbed the ball from three-quarters court. It fell short of the hoop, sealing the Warriors’ fate. They circled up shoulder-to-shoulder at center court to process the loss before heading to the locker room.
Fromm, whose late-game heroics were central to LCSC’s 58-57 quarterfinal-round win Wednesday against Eastern Oregon and almost played the same role in this outing, was reflective.
“It comes down to the little things,” he said. “I’ll be thinking about, ‘Missed free throw, turnovers,’ things I wish I could’ve done better. I didn’t play bad tonight down the stretch, but I feel like I need to be a little more reliable. ... We fight like no other, and we’re always going to give ourselves a chance, but it was their night tonight.”
Fromm finished with a team-high 15 points, adding six rebounds and two assists. Sommerfield scored 10 — nine from a hat trick of 3-point goals in the first half — and added five boards and three blocks. Senior guard Khalil Stevenson added another 10 points and six rebounds.
Allen matched Fromm’s 15 points and pulled in nine rebounds to lead the way for the Raiders, who also got 13 points from Elijah Jackson and 10 apiece from Mundu and Jake Virga.
“I felt we just made a few too many mistakes, and the ball bounced their way,” Sommerfield said. “Our magic kind of ran out. There’s obviously some things you want back, and we’re going to think about those for a while. It’s unknown what our future is; we could get into the national tournament, we could not. ... We’d like to keep going, so it’s just kind of wait-and-see game.”
SOUTHERN OREGON (18-14)
Mundu 4-10 2-3 10, Whittaker 0-6 2-2 2, Meyer 3-10 2-4 8, Carter 2-7 3-4 7, Allen 6-13 0-1 15, Virga 4-7 0-0 10, Jackson 4-6 5-5 13, Juhala 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 24-62 14-19 67.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (22-10)
Stevenson 3-10 4-5 10, Bennion 3-7 1-2 7, Courtney 2-8 0-4 4, Newsom 3-10 3-3 9, Sommerfield 3-8 1-3 10, Spencer 1-2 0-0 3, Stockton 2-3 0-0 4, Abram 2-2 0-0 4, Fromm 4-9 7-8 15. Totals 23-59 16-25 66.
Halftime — Tied, 34-34. 3-point goals — Southern Oregon 5-20 (Allen 3-5, Virga 2-4, Jackson 0-1, Whittaker 0-2, Mundu 0-4, Meyer 0-4), Lewis-Clark State 4-11 (Sommerfield 3-7, Spencer 1-1, Bennion 0-1, Stevenson 0-2). Fouled out — Carter. Rebounds — Southern Oregon 40 (Allen 9), Lewis-Clark State 48 (Courtney 8). Assists — Southern Oregon 5 (Whittaker 3), Lewis-Clark State 9 (Bennion 5). Total fouls — Southern Oregon 20, Lewis-Clark State 18. Technical — Warren. A — 545.
