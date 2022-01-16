The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team really needed to stop the bleeding. The Warriors, ranked No. 20 in the latest NAIA coaches’ poll, lost three consecutive games — two of them by virtue of forfeit, then were stunned on their home floor one night before.
Although the final score of Saturday’s Cascade Conference game might not indicate it, the Warriors emphatically put a stop to their recent slide.
Four players ended up in the double figures as LCSC got back to its winning ways with a 93-82 victory against Bushnell at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“Very proud of our guys for finding a way to grind out a win,” coach Austin Johnson said. “We were up and down for a stretch but kept our composure late and made free throws.”
Senior forward Kevin Baker, who just returned after an absence Friday, led the Warriors (14-5, 7-4) with 19 points. Junior guard Nathan Fromm provided energy off the bench with 19 points in just 21 minutes. Senior guard Khalil Stevenson finished with 16 points and freshman guard Colton Spencer had 11 points in a reserve role.
Isaac Girley had 23 points off the bench for the Beacons (5-14, 3-9). Stevie Schlabach contributed 19 points. Logan Sand finished with 10.
The Warriors raced out to a 32-13 advantage 11:22 into the game on the strength of nine points from Baker and contributions all around. But that lead dissolved as Bushnell went on a 13-2 spurt during the next 3:40 to make it an eight-point LCSC lead. The Warriors knocked it back out to 13 on a Spencer 3-pointer with 1:51 to go, but the Beacons scored the final six points and trailed 43-36 at halftime.
Bushnell scored the first basket of the second half, but LCSC quickly pushed its edge back to double digits at 49-39 after senior Al Sommerfield’s jumper at the 18:08 mark. The Warrior lead remained anywhere between six to 10 for the better part of the next 10 minutes, but the Beacons were able to get it to 73-72 with 6:08 to go after a layup by Dillon Young.
Stevenson then converted a traditional three-point play on the next possession to knock it back out to four, and LCSC was able to keep some distance from there.
The Warriors took advantage of 16 Bushnell turnovers, turning them into 21 points, and had a huge 14-0 edge in second-chance points.
“Colton (Spencer) had a big weekend for us, and it was good to see Nathan (Fromm) get into a rhythm tonight,” Johnson said. “We’ll need to be a lot better in the second half of league play, but I’m excited to see how our guys keep processing together.”
LCSC next plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Evergreen State.
BUSHNELL (5-14, 3-9)
Schlabach 9-16 0-0 19, L. Sand 4-8 0-0 10, K. Sand 3-5 0-1 8, Caoile 1-5 2-3 4, Wolff 2-3 0-0 4, Girley 7-11 8-9 23, Dawkins 4-6 0-2 9, Smith 1-4 0-0 3, Young 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-59 10-17 82.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (14-5, 7-4)
Baker 6-15 6-6 19, Stevenson 6-13 3-4 16, Stockton 2-2 2-2 6, Sommerfield 3-6 0-0 7, Courtney 3-5 0-0 6, Fromm 6-11 5-6 19, Spencer 4-8 0-0 11, Hoard 2-4 0-1 4, Newsom 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 33-66 18-21 93.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 43-36. 3-point goals — Bushnell 8-17 (L. Sand 2-2, K. Sand 2-3, Schlabach 1-1, Dawkins 1-2, Smith 1-3, Girley 1-5, Caoile 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 9-26 (Spencer 3-7, Fromm 2-3, Stockton 1-1, Sommerfield 1-1, Stevenson 1-5, Baker 1-8, Hoard 0-1). Fouled out — Hoard. Rebounds — Bushnell 30 (K. Sand 5), Lewis-Clark State 36 (Sommerfield 9). Assists — Bushnell 16 (Caoile 5), Lewis-Clark State 18 (Stockton 6). Total fouls — Bushnell 20, Lewis-Clark State 15. A — 381.