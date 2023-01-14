LCSC men snaps out of 4-game funk, drops OIT

The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team badly was in need of a victory Friday. The Warriors were able to do just enough in the end to register their first win this calendar year, and their first victory in almost a month.
Sophomore guard Davian Brown returned to the lineup after a one-game absence to finish with 25 points as the Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak with a 76-74 Cascade Conference victory against Oregon Tech before 557 at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“I think they struggled to keep us in front of them,” coach Austin Johnson said. “We were able to get enough stuff at the rim and just enough at the free-throw line.”
Freshman guard John Lustig, a former Colfax standout, had a career-high 22 points and added six rebounds for the Warriors (7-9, 4-6), whose last victory came Dec. 18 in an 88-78 decision at Bushnell. Sophomore guard Silas Bennion tallied 15 points, four assists and three steals.
Kam Osborn paced the Owls (7-9, 4-6) with 18 points and four assists. Kody Bauman tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out. Keegan Shivers finished with 16 points, six rebounds and five assists. Joey Potts had 14 points and five rebounds.
The game was a see-saw battle, with LCSC holding an 11-point lead late in the first half before Oregon Tech rallied to take a seven-point advantage toward the end of regulation.
It was a tale of two halves, as the Warriors made almost 50% of their shots in holding the Owls to 39.3% from the field to build a 34-27 edge.
LCSC held a 39-29 advantage early in the second half before Oregon Tech, which missed just seven of its 21 attempts from the field in the final 20 minutes, started to get going. The Owls used an 11-0 run midway through the half to take a 47-44 lead after Shivers hit a 3.
Oregon Tech built its advantage to six at the 11:02 mark on an Osborn layup, and its lead hovered between two to three points for the better part of the next three minutes before Brown’s free throws with 7:42 to go put LCSC back in front at 58-57.
Once again, the Warriors hit a lull as the Owls surged to a 71-64 advantage with 3:39 remaining. But LCSC started to show some resolve.
Lustig hit a layup and Brown converted inside as the Warriors trailed 72-68 with 2:50 to go. The teams each made a free throw, then Bennion connected from distance with 1:51 to go to make it 73-72 Oregon Tech.
LCSC turned the ball over on its next two possessions, but so too did the Owls. Bennion was fouled and he converted the two free throws to give the Warriors the lead for good. LCSC then forced another turnover with 13 seconds to go, and Brown was fouled. He then made his two free throws for a 76-73 advantage with six seconds to go.
Brown fouled Osborn with less than two seconds remaining. Osborn made the first, purposely missed the second and Lustig came away with the ball to end the game.
“Obviously, this year has been unlike any other that I’ve experienced with our injuries and our sicknesses,” Johnson said. “But I’m super proud of our guys. We’re just encouraged, and our guys should be encouraged.”
The Warriors next play at 6 p.m. today at home against Southern Oregon.