LCSC men snaps out of 4-game funk, drops OIT

Lewis-Clark State sophomore center Will Abram dunks during Friday's Cascade Conference game against Oregon Tech at the P1FCU Activity Center.

 LCSC Athletics

The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team badly was in need of a victory Friday. The Warriors were able to do just enough in the end to register their first win this calendar year, and their first victory in almost a month.

Sophomore guard Davian Brown returned to the lineup after a one-game absence to finish with 25 points as the Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak with a 76-74 Cascade Conference victory against Oregon Tech before 557 at the P1FCU Activity Center.

Tags

Recommended for you