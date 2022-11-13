LCSC men shakes off cobwebs, dust Providence in second half

Lewis-Clark State sophomore guard Silas Bennion, right, had 18 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals Saturday as the Warriors beat Providence in a nonconference game at the P1FCU Activity Center.

 LCSC Athletics

It took one half for the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team to wake up Saturday. Once the Warriors did, it was all done.

LCSC erased a five-point halftime deficit in the first 30 seconds of the second half, took the lead for good with 18:46 remaining, then cruised to an 80-59 nonconference win against previously unbeaten Providence at the P1FCU Activity Center to win its third consecutive game.

