LCSC men shakes off cobwebs, dust Providence in second half

Lewis-Clark State sophomore guard Silas Bennion, right, had 18 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals Saturday as the Warriors beat Providence in a nonconference game at the P1FCU Activity Center.
It took one half for the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team to wake up Saturday. Once the Warriors did, it was all done.
LCSC erased a five-point halftime deficit in the first 30 seconds of the second half, took the lead for good with 18:46 remaining, then cruised to an 80-59 nonconference win against previously unbeaten Providence at the P1FCU Activity Center to win its third consecutive game.
“I was pleased with our response coming out of halftime both offensively and defensively,” coach Austin Johnson said. “The ball moved better and guys took great shots.”
Sophomore guard Silas Bennion stuffed the stat sheet for LCSC (3-1) with 18 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals. Sophomore guard Davian Brown had 16 points. Senior guard Kai Warren had 15 points on 5-of-8 from 3-point range. Sophomore guard Oreon Courtney finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocked shots.
“Defensively, Oreon really spearheaded things on the ball. Offensively, I thought Silas had one of the best games of his career, and Kai was a big spark hitting some clutch 3s,” Johnson said.
Jake Olsen had 21 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Argos (3-1). Eric Milner added 15 points.
It was a bit of a struggle for the Warriors in the first half. They shot 12-of-26 (46.2 percent) from the field and 3-of-10 (30 percent) from distance.
Providence held a 27-18 advantage with five minutes to go before halftime before LCSC was able to pull within 33-28 at intermission. The Warriors tied it at 33 at the 19:24 mark of the second half on a Bennion 3, then took the lead for good on sophomore center Will Abram’s layup almost three minutes later.
LCSC started the second half on a 26-7 spurt, and the Argos could get no closer. The Warriors shot lights out in the final 20 minutes, going 20-for-33 (60.6 percent) from the field and 8-of-13 (61.5 percent) on 3s.
LCSC held a 39-34 rebounding edge and had advantages in assists (20-5), bench points (27-5), points off turnovers 23-16 and points in the paint (26-22).
LCSC next plays at 4 p.m. Friday at the Montana Tech Fall Classic against No. 23 Montana Tech in Butte, Mont.