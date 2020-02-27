Men’s basketball
No. 7 Lewis-Clark State at Rocky Mountain
Tipoff: 6:30 p.m. Pacific today, Fortin Center, Billings, Mont.
Records: L-C 25-3 overall, 13-3 Frontier Conference. Rocky Mountain College 7-19 overall, 1-15 Frontier Conference.
Players: The Warriors’ Damek Mitchell leads the league in assists (6.93 per game) while Lewiston High grad Trystan Bradley ranks third in the league in blocks (1.11 per game). The Warriors are led by Mitchell’s 13.11 points per game while the Bears take their lead from Grant Wallace (14.27 ppg). Wallace, a senior forward, prepped at Clearwater Valley High of Kooskia.
Game themes: The Warriors, who have lost two in a row after only losing once all season, can clinch the league title outright with a win in one of their final two regular-season games. This would seemingly be the easiest time to do so, since Rocky is last in the league. But the Bears battled L-C tooth and nail at the Activity Center and are always a dangerous team, regardless of their record.
Women’s basketball
No. 21 Lewis-Clark State at No. 24 Rocky Mountain
Tipoff: 4:30 p.m. Pacific today, Fortin Center, Billings, Mont.
Records: L-C 18-8 overall, 10-6 Frontier Conference; Rocky Mountain 17-10 overall, 8-8 Frontier Conference
Players: The Warriors’ Peyton Souvenir and her 2.19 steals per game have had opposing point guards jumping at shadows all season. But it’s Kiara Burlage who has really struck fear into opponents, with her ability to do it all while averaging 15 ppg.
Game themes: The Warriors can potentially still clinch a share of the league title, but to do so, they’ll need to get a hand. Carroll College and Montana Western each must lose at least once, and L-C has to win its final two games. And if the Saints and Bulldogs lose two games, and L-C wins out, that’d give the Warriors an outright league title. So things will be coming down to the wire in the Warriors’ final trip through the FC. Just as it always seems to. The Warriors will play Western on Saturday.