The Lewis-Clark State men’s tennis team added the first player in program history from South Africa in Andre DuPlesis, coach Kai Fong announced this week. Hailing from Stellenbosch, DuPlesis trained under former Idaho Vandal Sunel Malan.
DuPlesis comes from a family of tennis players. His mother and uncle were the top tennis players in South Africa during their careers. He has been in the nation’s top four himself the past 10 years. He attended Paul Roos Gymnasium, which has one of the top boys’ tennis programs in the country, winning more than half of the tournaments he played in since 2016.
He played club tennis for Groot Uitdaag, one of the best teams in Western Cape, and had a singles record of 21-3, winning all 24 matches he played in doubles.
“Andre comes to us with strong skill sets in singles and doubles,” Fong said. “Combine those with his mental toughness and he will add depth to our lineup.”