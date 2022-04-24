LCSC men’s golfers making first-year coach look good

A five-stroke lead guarantees nothing in a 54-hole team tournament. That said, the Lewis-Clark State men stand a good chance of reaching the NAIA national tournament in their coach’s first year at the helm.
Brady Campbell’s Warrior men and women head into the Cascade Conference tournament Monday at Eagle Point (Ore.) Golf Club, about 70 miles west of Klamath Falls, with the men looking to parlay a five-shot lead in the season series into a league title.
But if they fail, their No. 12 spot in the NAIA national poll puts them in a strong position for an at-large berth in the national championship May 17-20 at Silvis, Ill.
The Warrior women stand third in the regular season and will mount a long-shot bid for an at-large berth into the national event.
The two LCSC teams begin play Monday, with the men playing 36 holes and the women 18. The tourney wraps up Tuesday with 18 holes for each side.
“I think, for my first year with the new team, it’s been going about as well as I could have hoped for,” said Campbell, 26, who spent two seasons as an assistant at his alma mater, Concordia, of Portland, Ore.
For the men, senior Devon Caruso, of Pomeroy, ranks second in the Cascade with an 18-hole average of 72.0, followed in third by freshman teammate Kristof Panke at 72.4. At eighth and ninth for the Warriors are junior Jorgen Viken and senior Carlos Davila at 73.9 and 74.0, respectively.
For the Warrior women, senior Alexandra Schmidt stands 10th in the conference at 79.0, and junior Deana Caruso is 13th at 81.0.
Campbell, who grew up across the river from Portland in Camas, Wash., said he is looking to build a “championship culture where everyone holds everyone accountable,” he said. “They’re able to push each other in a healthy way. We compete in everything we do — weight room, classroom, on the course, on the practice facility.”
The goal, he said, is to bring “a tenacity to the golf course, to where we’re tough and we won’t back down from anything.”