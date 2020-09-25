The Lewis-Clark State men’s cross country team, which finished third at the NAIA national meet in 2019, was picked to win the Cascade Conference championship Thursday by a vote of the conference coaches.
The Warriors, who won the Frontier Conference meet in their final year in that league last season, earned nine first-place votes and 118 points to outdistance defending Cascade champion College of Idaho, which had the other two first-place votes and 103 points.
The women’s team, which finished 18th at the national meet a year ago, was picked to finish third behind the defending champion Yotes and second-place Southern Oregon. LCSC, which placed fourth in the 2019 FC meet, had one first-place vote and 96 points.
“The preseason polls are nice, but with a spring championship in track at the same time, it puts a bizarre twist into it all, and it is hard to say how good we will be six to seven months from now when the cross country championships will be contested,” coach Mike Collins said. “It is very possible for us, as well as other teams, that crucial people will be sitting it out because of track, their education goals and the general state of training. We are definitely looking forward to competing.”
The NAIA will release its first national poll next Thursday.
CASCADE CONFERENCE CROSS
COUNTRY PRESEASON POLLS
MEN
1. Lewis-Clark State (9) 118; 2. College of Idaho (2) 103; 3. Southern Oregon 100; 4. Oregon Tech 88; 5. Eastern Oregon 81; 6. Northwest 53; 7. Bushnell 51; 8. Corban 47; 9. Warner Pacific 30; 10. Walla Wall 23; 11. Multnomah 18.
WOMEN
1. College of Idaho (8) 117; 2. Southern Oregon (1) 98; 3. Lewis-Clark State (1) 96; 4. Oregon Tech (1) 93; 5. Eastern Oregon 83; 6. Bushnell 58; 7. Northwest 57; 8. Corban 49; 9. Warner Pacific 39; 10. Multnomah 20; 11. Walla Walla 16.