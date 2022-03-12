LCSC men run out of steam, fall to Jamestown

The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team faced adversity all season long, so why not one more time in the first round of the NAIA national tournament? Unfortunately for the Warriors, they couldn’t get over this hump.
Jamestown (N.D.) built a 13-point second half lead that LCSC almost wiped out Friday, but the Jimmies had enough at the end to turn back the Warriors 84-70 in a Duer bracket game at the P.E. Center on the campus of Carroll College in Helena, Mont.
“Super proud of our guys for battling tonight,” coach Austin Johnson said. “Jamestown is a tough matchup, but I thought we were step-for-step with them up until around the four-minute mark and just ran out of gas.”
With the victory, the sixth-seeded Jimmies (26-9) advanced to play third-seeded Carroll (29-4), 72-58 winners against Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) in the day’s other game, at 6 p.m. Pacific today at the same site.
It also signaled the end of a roller coaster season for LCSC (22-11), which started 7-0 and at one point was 13-2 before COVID-19 protocols in early January became a road block. The loss of senior forward Kevin Baker for the second half of the season to a knee injury was another impediment, and the Warriors went 2-7 from Jan. 7-Feb. 4 to put making the tournament in serious jeopardy.
However, LCSC won seven consecutive games and made it to the Cascade Conference tournament semifinal before dropping a 67-66 heartbreaker Feb. 26 to Southern Oregon at the P1FCU Activity Center to earn an at-large bid and the opportunity to make another deep run in the tournament.
But the Warriors just couldn’t find an answer for two-time defending Great Plains Athletic Conference player of the year Mason Walters. Walters, a 6-foot-9 junior forward who was a first-team NAIA All-American a year ago, had his way with 35 points and 12 rebounds. Brady Birch added 13 points and five rebounds. Marc Kjos finished with 11 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. Cole Woodford chipped in 10 points.
Junior forward Nathan Fromm led the Warriors with 25 points. Freshman guard Silas Bennion contributed 16 points, four rebounds and five assists.
“Nate was elite and Silas played like a big-time lead guard,” Johnson said.
The first meeting between the two programs was tight early on, with neither team gaining a clear advantage in the first seven minutes.
LCSC had its largest lead at 22-16 after a 6-0 run in a three-minute stretch midway through the first half. Freshman guard Oreon Courtney had two layups to finish the spurt.
The Warriors held the lead until Walters hit a 3 with 4:15 left to put Jamestown up 27-26. Bennion and Fromm hit layups on back-to-back possession to help LCSC regain the lead at the 3:29 mark. The teams traded shots from distance, and the Jimmies used a 7-2 run in the final 1:16 of the half to go into the locker room up 37-35.
After Bennion hit a free throw to open the second half, Jamestown used an 12-2 surge to open up a 49-38 lead with 15:30 to go. Walters was dominant in that stretch, scoring 10 points.
The Jimmies went up 61-48 with 10:32 left when the Warriors started to cut into the gap. Fromm scored eight unaswered points to make it 61-56, and a layup from freshman post Will Abram with 5:28 remaining made it 65-64.
But Jamestown started to pull away. It scored nine of the next 10 points to take a 74-65 lead at the 1:56 mark and cruised from there.
“I’m so thankful for this group and everything they’ve had to endure both internally and externally,” Johnson said. “They’ve embodied toughness and high-level belief.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (22-11)
Fromm 9-15 4-6 25, Bennion 7-14 1-2 16, Courtney 4-9 0-2 8, Stevenson 3-10 0-0 7, Sommerfield 0-5 0-0 0, Spencer 2-6 0-0 5, Warren 2-5 0-0 5, Abram 2-5 0-0 4, Stockton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-70 5-10 70.
JAMESTOWN (26-9)
Walters 13-27 7-10 35, Kjos 2-4 6-8 11, Woodford 3-8 3-4 10, Argue 2-4 0-0 4, Cordes 1-6 0-1 3, Birch 3-4 7-8 13, Schultz 2-5 2-2 6, Lietz 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-59 25-33 84.
Halftime — Jamestown, 37-35. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 7-24 (Fromm 3-4, Bennion 1-2, Spencer 1-4, Warren 1-4, Stevenson 1-5, Sommerfield 0-5), Jamestown 5-17 (Walters 2-5, Kjos 1-2, Cordes 1-4, Woodford 1-6). Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 26 (Sommefield 7), Jamestown 47 (Walters 12). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 14 (Bennion 5), Jamestown 18 (Kjos 8). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 22, Jamestown 14. A — N/A.