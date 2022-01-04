Five Warriors scored in double figures as Lewis-Clark State won its fifth straight men’s basketball meeting with Warner Pacific 74-56 in a Cascade Conference game.
Freshman Colton Spencer led the way with 14 points, a career-high. The next four Warriors all followed down the scoring ladder — Khalil Stevenson scored 13, Oreon Courtney added 12, Sam Stockton had 11 and Nathan Fromm finished with 10.
Silas Bennion had his second straight game of nearly completing a triple-double. The freshman guard finished with seven points, nine assists and 12 rebounds. On Saturday, Bennion was a rebound and an assist away from the mark.
The Warriors (13-2, 6-1) jumped out early, going up to a 12-2 lead in the first five minutes of action capped by a Bennion layup. LCSC never trailed in the game.
A Stevenson 3-pointer with under a minute to play in the half gave the Warriors a 36-19 lead before going into halftime up 16 points.
Stevenson then gave LCSC its first 20-point lead with a layup three minutes into the second half. The lead would get as high as 23 in the contest.
Warner Pacific (8-6, 4-2) was led by Nigel McKay with 15 points and Justice DeCorsi with 10.
Isaac Etter 3 0-0 6, Nigel McKay 5 1-1 15, Tyrese Yussuf-Willis 3 0-0 6, Drew Magaoay 0 0-0 0, Colton Gorski 0 0-0 0, Thomas Miles 4 2-2 11, Kaleb Tompkins 2 0-0 4, Justice DeCorsi 4 2-3 10, Christian Hodge 1 0-0 2, Josiah Castillo 0 0-0 0, Mark Wishom 0 0-0 0, Miles Brown 1 0-2 2. Totals 23 5-6 56.
Khalil Stevenson 5 0-1 13, Oreon Courtney 5 2-4 12, Sam Stockton 5 0-0 11, Silas Bennion 3 0-0 7, Will Abram 1 1-2 3, Colton Spencer 5 0-0 14, Nathan Fromm 3 4-4 10, Kai Warren 2 0-1 4, Kalani Sapwell 0 0-0 0, Grant Ellison 0 0-0 0, Joel Meske 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 7-12 74.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State 36-20. 3-point goals — Warner Pacific 5-30 (McKay 4-6, Miles 1-5, Etter 0-5, Yussuf-Willis 0-3, Magaoay 0-2, Tompkins 0-2, DeCorsi 0-2, Castillo 0-2, Brown 0-2, Gorski 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 9-27 (Spencer 4-6, Stevenson 3-8, Bennion 1-7, Stockton 1-1, Warren 0-3, Fromm 0-1, Sapwell 0-1). Rebounds — Warner Pacific 39 (Miles 8), Lewis-Clark State 55 (Bennion 12). Assists — Warner Pacific 6 (Yussuf-Willis 3), Lewis-Clark State 17 (Bennion 9). Total fouls — Warner Pacific 15, Lewis-Clark State 13. A — 187.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Lewis-Clark State 82, Warner Pacific 71
Callie Stevens and Maddie Holm both had career-best games as the Lewis-Clark State Warriors pulled away late in a Cascade Conference win versus Warner Pacific.
Stevens, who has recorded double-digit points in 12 of the 13 games she has played in this season, scored a career-high 23 points. Stevens was 7-of-8 from the free throw line and had a 46.2 shooting percentage. The sophomore also had a career-high seven assists.
Holm recorded her third straight double-double, scoring 14 points and bringing down a career-high 17 rebounds. The sophomore now has double-digit rebounds in nine straight games and is averaging a team-best 11.8 per game.
Hannah Broyles gave the Warriors (12-1, 6-1) their first lead of the game with a 3-pointer to put LCSC up 10-7 with 5:05 remaining in the first quarter. Rachel Schroeder hit a three with 6:23 to go in the second quarter to give the Warriors their biggest lead of the first half 27-18. A 6-1 run late by the Knights cut the Warrior halftime lead to three. LCSC was 6-for-7 from beyond the arc in the second quarter.
A 9-0 run early in the thrid quarter gave Warner Pacific (6-5, 4-2) the advantage 52-48, but Holm would hit a lay up two minutes later to give LCSC a 56-55 lead, a lead they would not relinquish again.
Sara Muehlhausen also scored double figures for the Warriors finishing with 10 points.
For the Knights, Hannah Myers led the team with 25 points and Courtney Jackson added 24.
Warner Pacific (6-5, 4-2)
Labrea Denson 2 0-0 5, Amalya Sales 0 0-0 0, Peyton Slaga 1 0-0 2, Anna Farner 1 0-0 2, Kylie Guelsdorf 2 0-0 4, Hannah Myers 12 1-1 25, Lynden Harry 3 0-0 9, Courtney Jackson 8 4-5 24, Alexa Mee 0 0-0 0, Bobbi Clark 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 5-6 71.
Lewis-Clark State (12-1, 6-1)
Rachel Schroeder 1 0-0 3, Adyson Clabby 4 0-0 9, Ellie Sander 1 1-2 4, Sara Muehlhausen 5 0-0 10, Maddie Holf 5 4-4 14, Callie Stevens 6 7-8 23, Mataya Green 1 2-2 4, Hannah Broyles 2 0-0 6, Heidi Sellman 4 0-0 9. Totals 29 14-16 82.
Warner Pacific 16 27 16 12—71
Lewis-Clark State 19 27 17 19—82
3-point goals — Warner Pacific 8-30 (Jackson 4-13, Harry 3-4, Denson 1-2, Sales 0-6, Slaga 0-3, Mee 0-1, Guelsdorf 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 10-21 (Stevens 4-10, Broyles 2-4, Sellmann 1-2, Sander 1-2, Clabby 1-1, Schroeder 1-1, Holm 0-1). Rebounds — Warner Pacific 33 (Guelsdorf 7), Lewis-Clark State 44 (Holm 17). Assists — Warner Pacific 23 (Farner 12), Lewis-Clark State 25 (Stevens 7). Total fouls — Warner Pacific 17, Lewis-Clark State 7. A — 157.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Logos 66, Immaculate Conception 39
MOSCOW — The Knights used the long ball and offensive rebounds to handle the Cristeros, out of Post Falls, 66-39 in a nonleague game.
Logos (3-1, 3-1) hit 14 threes in the game and collected 17 offensive rebounds.
Jack Driskill led the way with 17 points, hitting five 3-pointers. Will Casebolt added 16 and Aiden Elmore scored 15 in the win.
“Second quarter scoring 29 points was nice,” Logos coach Joe Casebolt said. “While we didn’t shoot well, we had a lot of opportunities.”
Casebolt gave credit to solid effort and defensive play for creating lots of scoring opportunities. The Knights caused 20 turnovers.
For Immaculate Conception Academy, Liam Kramer led the way with 26 points.
Logos will go on the road on Thursday to play Lapwai.
Another game between Genesee and Kendrick was canceled because of weather.
Immaculate Conception (0-2)
Seamus Kramer 1 0-0 2, Anthony Melnick 0 0-0 0, Liam Kramer 12 2-4 26, Joshua Johnson 0 1-2 1, Dominic Wilhelm 4 0-0 10, KellenSouza 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-6 39.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (3-1, 2-1)
Garrett Farrell 1 0-0 3, Jack Driskill 6 0-0 17, Kenny Kline 2 0-0 4, Aiden Elmore 6 0-0 15, Will Casebolt 6 0-0 16, Jasper Whitling 2 0-0 4, Seamus Wilson 1 2-2 5, Zach Atwood 0 0-0 0, Ben Druffel 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 2-2 66.
Immaculate Conception 6 14 9 10—39
Logos 13 29 12 12—66
3-point goals — Wilhelm 2, Driskill 5, Casebolt 4, Elmore 3, Farrell, Wilson.
Genesee vs. Kendrick canceled
The scheduled boys basketball game between Genesee and Kendrick was canceled because of poor road conditions. There is no current plan for a make-up date at this time.