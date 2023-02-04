LCSC men rolling, take down Bushnell

LCSC Athletics Lewis-Clark State sophomore guard Silas Bennion battles with Bushnell's Cory Johnson for a ball during Friday's Cascade Conference game at the P1FCU Activity Center.

Just like last season, the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team is getting hot at the perfect time.

Freshman John Lustig, a former Colfax standout, finished with 21 points Friday as the Warriors won their third consecutive game, this one an 82-69 Cascade Conference decision against Bushnell at the P1FCU Activity Center.

