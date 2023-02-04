LCSC men rolling, take down Bushnell

Just like last season, the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team is getting hot at the perfect time.
Freshman John Lustig, a former Colfax standout, finished with 21 points Friday as the Warriors won their third consecutive game, this one an 82-69 Cascade Conference decision against Bushnell at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“Tonight was a challenging game against a very capable offensive team,” coach Austin Johnson said. “The first half set the tone. It was encouraging to see our guys defend together at a high level, even when our offense wasn’t always clicking.”
Sophomore guard Silas Bennion filled the stat sheet with 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Warriors (12-11, 9-8), who have inched above the .500 mark thanks to five victories in their past six games. Sophomore guard Davian Brown had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals. Freshman guard Erick Chaney tallied 12 points.
Sepncer Hoffman led the Beacons (10-13, 8-9) with 19 points and nine rebounds. Stevie Schlabach contributed 11 points. Kaden Sand also had 11 points and added five rebounds.
A year ago, LCSC won its final six games after losing seven of nine to earn the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament. This season, a rash of injuries early put the Warriors behind the 8-ball. However, they currently sit in sixth place with five regular-season games remaining.
LCSC didn’t shoot well in the first half, going 11-for-28 (39.3%) from the field. But the Warriors’ defense stepped up, limited Bushnell to just 8-of-27 (29.6%) as they took a 33-27 lead into the locker room.
LCSC held a 16-8 advantage midway through the first half before Bushnell went on a 10-0 run in a two-minute stretch to take its final lead at 18-16 with 8:02 to go. Colton Martin had five of his points in the run.
But the Warriors came right back with a 9-0 run of their own, spurred by four points from Brown, to take a 25-18 lead at the 5:14 mark. The LCSC advantage hovered between four and seven points until intermission.
The Warriors then used a 7-0 mini-spurt early in the second half to expand their lead to 46-31 with 14:52 remaining. The Beacons never got any closer than nine the rest of the way.
“In the second half, we got the ball moving side to side more and it set up some open looks and driving lanes,” Johnson said. “We’ll need to be even better and more disciplined against a talented and extremely well-rested Corban team.”
LCSC finished 29-for-58 (50%) from the field after an 18-of-30 (60%) effort in the second half. It also held advantages in rebounding (44-31), assists (12-10), points off turnovers (12-9), second-chance points (13-8) and points in the paint (28-20).
The Warriors next play at 6 p.m. today at home against Corban.
BUSHNELL (10-13, 8-9)
Hoffman 8-10 1-2 19, Schlabach 3-10 5-6 11, Sand 3-9 5-6 11, Angeles 2-6 0-0 5, Richmond 1-7 0-0 2, Girley 3-5 1-2 9, Martin 3-4 0-0 7, Johnson 1-5 2-2 5, Smith 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 14-18 69.