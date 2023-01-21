LCSC men roll to victory against Evergreen State

It hasn’t been too often lately that the Lewis-Clark State men have been able to cruise to victory. The Warriors finally were able to do that Friday.
Six players scored between 10 and 16 points as LCSC rolled to an easy 107-76 Cascade Conference victory against Evergreen State at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“We were able to get it inside offensively for some high percentage looks which also slowed down their transition,” coach Austin Johnson said. “It was good to see everyone get in the game and bring something to the table.”
Freshman guard John Lustig, a former Colfax standout, pace the Warriors (8-10, 5-7) with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Freshman forward Grayson Hunt, a former Pullman standout, had a career-high 16 points. Sophomore guard Davian Brown tallied 15 points and five rebounds. Sophomore guard Silas Brown contributed 13 points, four rebounds and three steals. Freshman guard Erick Chaney chipped in 11 points. Sophomore guard Sam Stockton had 10 points, eight rebounds and three assists. No player had more than 23 minutes of action in the game.
Tyler Williford led the Geoducks (1-14, 1-11) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jayden Upshaw added 18 points and four assists. Deondre Russ had 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Lane Kennedy contributed 10 points before fouling out.
LCSC still had some issues, such as turning the ball over 18 times in the game. There certainly were more positives than negatives on a night in which the Warriors shot the ball well and held a big rebounding advantage.
However, LCSC couldn’t quite shake Evergreen State for the better part of the first half. The Geoducks had it within 29-27 midway through before the Warriors started to assert a little control.
LCSC had a 10-5 mini-run in a 1:27 stretch to take a 39-32 lead at the eight-minute mark. The Warriors were able to get it to nine on Brown’s 3-pointer with 4:45 to go and sophomore guard Oreon Courtney tipped in a miss with 2:12 left for LCSC’s first double-digit lead of the game at 48-37. The Geoducks got it down to seven on Upshaw’s layup with 41 seconds remaining, but Brown hit a pair of throws and Chaney followed with a 3-pointer for a 55-43 edge. The Warriors went into the locker room up 55-46.
LCSC then had a 10-3 run to start the second half to take a 16-point advantage. It never was closer than 15 the rest of the way.
The Warriors were 40-of-74 (54.1%) from the field, held a 59-32 rebounding edge, 15-8 in assists, 44-26 in bench points and 17-11 in second-chance points.
LCSC next plays at 6 p.m. today at home against Northwest.