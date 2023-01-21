LCSC men roll to victory against Evergreen State

Lewis-Clark State freshman forward Grayson Hunt throws up a shot as Evergreen State's Tyler Williford defends during Friday's Cascade Conference game at the P1FCU Activity Center.

It hasn’t been too often lately that the Lewis-Clark State men have been able to cruise to victory. The Warriors finally were able to do that Friday.

Six players scored between 10 and 16 points as LCSC rolled to an easy 107-76 Cascade Conference victory against Evergreen State at the P1FCU Activity Center.

