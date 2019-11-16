The 23rd-ranked Lewis-Clark State basketball team got up by double-digits early, and proceeded to cruise past Division II Portland Bible College 98-47 on Friday at the Activity Center.
Lewiston graduate Trystan Bradley netted a game-high 18 points on 9-of-12 from the field and added six rebounds, and four other Warriors contributed double figures as L-C (6-0) shot 62 percent.
Hodges Bailey finished with 14 points and five rebounds, Damek Mitchell had 13 points and eight assists, Josiah Westbrook finished with 11 points and six assists, and Daylon Potts contributed 10 points and six rebounds.
“I think we do a really good job sharing the ball,” Bradley said. “No one selfish and we play as a team defensively and offensively.
“We get on each other and motivate each other.”
Ahmad Kempster paced the Wildcats (0-7) with 12 points and five rebounds.
L-C plays Corban at 2 p.m. Friday as part of the Domino’s Classic, staged by No. 3 College of Idaho.
PORTLAND BIBLE COLLEGE (0-7)
Ahmad Kempster 4-10 3-5 12, Joshua Patton 4-12 0-0 9, Moses McEwen 3-7 1-2 8, Antoine Wilder 2-4 0-0 4, Aaron Deathrage 2-8 0-0 4, Isiah Moorehouse 3-6 1-3 8, Kaseem Dupree 1-3 0-0 2, Caleb Myers 0-0 0-0 0.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (6-0)
Trystan Bradley 9-12 0-4 18, Hodges Bailey 3-6 6-7 14, Damek Mitchell 4-8 3-5 13, Josiah Westbrook 4-5 0-0 11, Travis Yenor 2-3 0-0 4, Daylon Potts 5-6 0-1 10, Jake Albright 4-4 0-1 8, Conner Moffatt 3-4 0-0 7, Khalil Stevenson 3-5 0-0 6, Dedrick Pakootas 1-3 1-2 4, Jaxon Hughes 1-5 0-0 3, Bob Boyd 0-1 0-0 0.
Halftime — LCSC 46-22. 3-point goals — Portland Bible 4-12 (Kempster 1-2, Patton 1-5, McEwen 1-3, Deathrage 0-1, Moorehouse 1-1), L-C 10-23 (Bradley 0-1, Bailey 2-4, Mitchell 2-4, Westbrook 3-4, Moffatt 1-2, Pakootas 1-3, Hughes 1-5). Rebounds — Portland Bible 21 (Tie 5), L-C 41 (Tie 6). Assists — Portland Bible 8 (Deathrage 5), L-C 23 (Mitchell 8). Total fouls — Portland Bible 20, L-C 15. Fouled out — none.
Idaho 68, VMI 67
JONESBORO, Ark. — Trevon Allen registered 16 points and eight rebounds as Idaho narrowly beat VMI on Friday in the Red Wolves Classic at First National Bank Arena.
BJ Simmons gave Idaho a four-point lead with 53 seconds left, but Jake Stephens answered with a 3-pointer to get VMI within the final margin. With two seconds left, Allen blocked Myles Lewis’ shot, and the Keydets’ last-second attempt was short.
“The guys competed and rallied around each other,” Vandals interim coach Zac Claus said. “To come up with the key stops we had tonight was great. It was a really good collective effort.”
Simmons had 11 points for Idaho (2-2), which has played in two consecutive one-point decisions. Scott Blakney added 10 points and six rebounds, and Marquell Fraser grabbed seven rebounds.
Kamdyn Curfman had a game-high 20 points and added six rebounds for the Keydets (0-5).
Idaho finishes the tournament at 11:30 a.m. Sunday against host Arkansas State.
IDAHO (2-2)
Forrest 2-4 0-0 4, Blakney 4-5 2-2 10, Fraser 0-2 4-4 4, Dixon 3-7 2-2 9, Allen 6-13 0-0 16, Thiombane 4-5 0-0 8, Thacker 1-2 0-0 2, Simmons 4-11 1-2 11, Christmas 0-4 0-0 0, Garvin 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 26-56 9-10 68.
VMI (0-5)
Stephens 2-9 0-0 5, Parham 1-6 0-0 2, Gilkeson 3-9 3-3 9, Lewis 4-10 1-2 9, Curfman 7-11 2-2 20, Miller 1-3 0-0 3, Creammer 2-3 1-1 5, Conway 2-4 0-0 4, Tang 1-1 0-0 3, Evee 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 26-63 7-8 67.
Halftime — Idaho, 39-31. 3-point goals — Idaho 7-21 (Allen 4-8, Simmons 2-4, Dixon 1-3, Thacker 0-1, Fraser 0-1, Garvin 0-1, Christmas 0-3), VMI 8-30 (Curfman 4-8, Tang 1-1, Miller 1-1, Evee 1-5, Stephens 1-6, Creammer 0-1, Conway 0-2, Parham 0-3, Gilkeson 0-3). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Idaho 37 (Forrest, Allen 8), VMI 27 (Curfman 6). Assists — Idaho 13 (Fraser 5), VMI 20 (Stephens, Curfman 4). Total fouls — Idaho 13, VMI 12. A — 101.