COLLEGE ROUNDUP
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Despite losing its first game of the season Friday to open Frontier Conference play, the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team moved up a spot in the latest NAIA Division I coaches Top 25 poll, it was announced Wednesday.
The Warriors, who currently are in the midst of a six-game, 43-day road trip, moved up from No. 14 to No. 13. LCSC, which is 10-1 on the season, won its first nine games before falling 78-69 on Friday at Carroll. The Warriors then picked up an 89-81 win at Montana Tech despite having just three bench players because of illness.
Trystan Bradley and Josiah Westbrook lead LCSC at 13.3 points per game, while Jake Albright is the team’s leading rebounder with 7.1 per game. Jaxon Hughes ranks sixth in the country in assist/turnover ratio (4.67), and Damek Mitchell is seventh in assists per game (6.20) and eighth in total assists (62).
As a team, the Warriors are seventh in the nation in scoring margin (23.72), 3-point field-goal percentage defense (.290) and 3-point field-goal percentage (.416). They also sit inside the top 10 in scoring defense per game (65.1), 3-point field goals made (114) and assist/turnover ratio (1.35).
LCSC next will play at 5 p.m. Monday at Evergreen State.
FOOTBALLFriesz part of 1st Big Sky HOF class
FARMINGTON, Utah — Former Idaho quarterback John Friesz was inducted into the inaugural class of the Big Sky Hall of Fame, the league announced Wednesday.
Friesz was a part of a 15-person class that included former Idaho State football standout and five-time Pro Bowler Jared Allen, former Montana football quarterback Dave Dickenson, former Big Sky commissioner Jack Friel, former Weber State basketball star and four-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard, and former Montana State football standout and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jan Stenerud.
Friesz was Idaho’s first Walter Payton Award Winner, doing so after a magical 1989 season that also earned him Coaches’ Choice Division I-AA player of the year, Football Gazette’s national offensive player of the year and a consensus first-team All-American. That season, the Vandals won their third consecutive conference championship.
Friesz, whose name is littered throughout UI’s record books, also was Idaho’s first inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame, when he joined the 2006 class. He twice led the nation in passing and also was a first-team All-American in 1988 after earning second-team honors in 1987. Friesz was named Big Sky player of the year three times.
He went on to be drafted in the sixth round of the 1990 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers. He enjoyed an 11-year career, playing for four teams, and was inducted into the first Idaho Athletics Hall of Fame class in 2007.
BASEBALLCougs announce schedule
PULLMAN — Washington State’s baseball team will stage eight home series at Bailey-Brayton Field in 2020, including six in April and May, the school announced Wednesday.
Coach Brian Green’s team will open the season with an 11-game road trip to Bakersfield (Feb. 14-16), Cal State Northridge (Feb. 17), Hawaii (Feb. 20-23) and against Rutgers (Feb. 28-March) in Phoenix.
The Cougars then open the home schedule with a four-game set against Niagara (March 5-8), followed by Gonzaga (March 10), then open Pac-12 play against California (March 13-15). Wazzu also will play a return date against the Bulldogs in Spokane on April 7.
Washington State plays five 2019 NCAA tournament teams, all from the Pac-12: the Golden Bears, UCLA, Arizona State, Stanford and Oregon State.
Other nonconference opponents include a game at Portland (March 30), a three-game set at home against UC Irvine (April 17-19) followed by a pair of games against Boise State (April 21-22).
GOLFL-C women sign Washington high schooler
The Lewis-Clark State women’s golf team announced the signing of Washington native Mylaina Parker.
Parker was a district champion and all-leaguer with the Montesano High School golf team. She qualified for State every season, and boosted the Bulldogs to a championship last year, when she also was voted her league’s MVP.