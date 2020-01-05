Before Saturday, the Lewis-Clark State men’s college basketball team hadn’t hit the court since Dec. 16. So one might have thought there could have been some rustiness with such a long layoff between games.
That was put to rest almost four minutes into the nonconference game against Northwest Indian. The 13th-ranked Warriors set a school record for most 3-point goals made in a game and also had several other big numbers in routing the Eagles 147-47 at the Activity Center.
LCSC (12-1) made 22 shots from beyond the arc, beating the previous mark of 21 set four other times, including most recently on Dec. 19, 2016, in a 107-67 win against Walla Walla. The team made 57 field goals, which is tied for third in a single game. The Warriors’ overall field-goal percentage of 70.4 for the game (57-of-81) is the third-highest. The margin of victory is the second-most in school history, only behind the 101 LCSC set in beating Simpson (Calif.) College during the 1989-90 season.
“This is the first time we’ve been able to go 5-on-5 since we got back from Christmas,” Warriors coach Austin Johnson said. “It was good to be able to go five-on-five, go up and down, have officials, have people in the stands. I know they’re tired of listening to nothing but me.”
Of the nine players who scored for LCSC, seven of them hit double figures and the other two had eight points. Damek Mitchell led the way with 30 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Jaxon Hughes finished with 27 points. Conner Moffat chipped in 19 points and 10 rebounds. Khalil Stevenson was one assist short of a triple-double, compiling 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Hodges Bailey and Trystan Bradley each had 14 points, and Jake Albright had 11 points.
“I was pleased with how we played and the contributions from everyone,” Johnson said. “Credit to our guys, they maintained focus the entire 40 minutes.”
Christopher Whitford led Northwest Indian with 17 points and Samuel Marqueda added 11.
The two teams will play again at 2 p.m. today at the Activity Center.
NORTHWEST INDIAN
Whitford 6-17 0-0 17, Marqueda 4-17 3-4 11, Whitehorse 1-3 1-2 3, Thompson 1-10 0-0 2, Tillequots 0-5 0-0 0, Howe 3-7 0-0 7, Hudson 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 18-66 4-6 47.
LCSC (12-1)
Mitchell 11-14 1-1 30, Stevenson 6-11 4-5 16, Bailey 5-9 2-2 14, Bradley 6-8 1-2 14, Yenor 4-6 0-0 8, Hughes 10-13 0-1 27, Moffatt 7-10 0-0 19, Albright 5-6 1-1 11, Boyd 3-4 2-2 8. Totals 57-81 11-14 147.
Halftime — LCSC, 77-18. 3-point goals — Northwest Indian 7-30 (Whitford 5-11, Howe 1-2, Hudson 1-4, Whitehorse 0-1, Marqueda 0-4, Thompson 0-4, Tillequots 0-4), LCSC 22-34 (Mitchell 7-9, Hughes 7-10, Moffatt 5-8, Bailey 2-3, Bradley 1-1, Stevenson 0-1, Yenor 0-1, Boyd 0-1). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Northwest Indian 20 (Whitford 5), LCSC 46 (Stevenson 10). Assists — Northwest Indian 6 (Marqueda, Howe 2), LCSC 33 (Stevenson 9). Total fouls — Northwest Indian 13, LCSC 9. A — 268.