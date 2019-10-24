KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After advancing to a national semifinal game and finishing 30-7 in 2018-19, the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team starts this season ranked at No. 23, as the NAIA released its Division I coaches’ top 25 preseason poll Wednesday.
The Warriors received 59 votes.
Two Frontier Conference schools, Providence and MSU-Northern, also are in the top 25. Providence is ranked No. 12 and MSU-Northern is No. 19. Rival Carroll is not ranked but is receiving votes.
The Warriors opened the season with a 94-47 win Monday against Yellowstone Christian. LCSC hits the road for four games, starting with a contest against future Cascade Conference opponent Northwest Christian at 7 p.m. Friday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLHristova on Miller Award watch list
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Washington State women’s basketball standout Borislava Hristova was one of 20 players named to the Cheryl Miller Award watch list, it was announced by the Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
Hristova, a three-time All-Pac-12 selection, averaged 19.9 points and had five double-doubles in 2018-19. The Bulgarian had the sixth-highest per game average in school history.
Hristova’s consistency and endurance were key for the Cougs last season, as she reached double-digits in all but two contests. That run was highlighted by a 19-game double-digit scoring streak to open the season. It was the sixth-longest run in program history.
It is the second consecutive season Hristova has been named to the Miller Award watch list. Last season, she was one of 10 finalists for the honor.