LCSC men now No. 3 in nation

On the cusp of possibly clinching a share of the Frontier Conference men’s basketball regular-season championship, the Lewis-Clark State basketball team ascended to its highest national ranking in its history.
In the NAIA Top 25 Division I coaches poll released Wednesday, the 25-1 Warriors moved up two spots, rising from No. 5 to No. 3 and garnering one first-place vote. For LCSC, it is the second time the team has been ranked as high. The first time occured in 2016.
Coach Austin Johnson said the coaching staff and the team itself hasn’t worried about rankings all season but is more concerned about the next challenge in front of it.
“Honestly, as a staff, we have not talked about rankings at all this year with the team and we have only minimally talked about winning a conference championship,” Johnson said in an email from Butte, Mont., where the Warriors will take on Montana Tech in an FC game at 6:30 p.m. today. “The focus has always been on the next opponent and what we need to do to have a chance to win. So when today’s ranking came out, no one talked about it at practice. The focus was on us and Montana Tech.”
The Warriors, who are 13-1 in the conference, have a chance to clinch at least a share of the regular-season title if they can beat the Orediggers (15-11, 7-8) on the road. LCSC has beaten Montana Tech twice so far this season, the previous time just 12 days ago when six players scored in double figures in an 81-67 victory at the Activity Center.
The Warriors, in fact, have beaten the Orediggers in six consecutive meetings. The last time LCSC lost to Montana Tech was on Feb. 2, 2018, when Jake Miles hit a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining to give the Orediggers a 68-66 victory. That was part of a four-game losing streak for LCSC.
But times certainly have changed. The Warriors currently are the hottest team in NAIA DI, winning 16 consecutive games. They have not lost since a 78-69 decision in Helena, Mont., to Carroll, the team that currently sits behind LCSC in the league standings. Most of the wins have been impressive, including two victories against top-10 Providence and a revenge win against the Fighting Saints on Feb. 7.
Johnson gave credit to the team’s “solution seeking” when asked what’s been the key to the success during the winning streak.
“The guys have bought in to working and competing together which has allowed us to win games in different environments and games with different styles,” said Johnson, who is in his second season with the Warriors. “Every guy on the team takes ownership for our performance and when that happens, you have a chance to be special.”
The 11th-ranked Argos (21-5, 9-5) still have an outside shot to win the title, but have to win out and have LCSC lose its remaining games in order to tie for the title.
The Warriors will have their first opportunity to clinch the outright championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday when they host No. 19 Carroll (19-8, 10-5).
Heading into the weekend, the Warriors lead the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage (43.8) and defending the 3-pointer (29.7 percent), placing second in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.58), scoring margin (25.42) and scoring defense (63.2 points per game). LCSC also is in the nation’s top five in six other statistical categories.
Damek Mitchell is leading the charge for the Warriors. Mitchell, a junior who broke the school’s career assist mark earlier this season, is sixth in the NAIA in 3-point field-goal shooting (49.2 percent), fourth in assists (177) and assists per game (7.08). He currently is 35 points short of 1,000 for his career.
The Frontier Conference tournament begins March 3. The team that wins the regular-season title will have the No. 1 seed and earn a first-round bye. That team will play its first conference tournament game March 6 and have home-court advantage throughout the event.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.