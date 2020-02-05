KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 12th-ranked Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team improved to 21-1 overall and 9-1 in Frontier Conference play after road wins at MSU-Northern and No. 8 Providence this past weekend. Both wins came in dominating fashion and earned the team NABC NAIA Team of the Week honors.
“This is great national recognition for our players and program from the NABC,” coach Austin Johnson said. “It’s always nice to be recognized for the work you have done, and these players have put the team first in everything they have done this year. They’ve been a blast to coach, and we hope there’s more great team moments ahead of us this season.”
The Warriors held MSUN to 33.3 percent shooting in the 56-45 victory Friday, then made 16 3-pointers in a dominant 96-65 win Saturday against the Argos. LCSC held both opponents to season lows in poins and are the only FC team to sweep the MSUN/Providence trip this season.
LCSC currently leads NAIA Division I in scoring defense per game (62.77), 3-point fiel- goal percentage defense (.291) and 3-point field-goal percentage (.448). It is in the top five in eight other categories and leads the conference in almost every team statistic.
The Warriors next will play No. 9 Carroll at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Activity Center before hosting Montana Tech at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.