BUTTE, Mont. — With only eight players available, the 14th-ranked Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team rallied Saturday to topple Frontier Conference foe Montana Tech 89-81 with a strong second half, underlined by a 3-point barrage.
The No. 14 Warriors (10-1, 1-1) hit 11 shots from beyond the arc. Lewiston High School graduate Trystan Bradley led the charge with 23 points and five 3s, while Hodges Bailey chipped in 22 points (three 3s) and Josiah Westbrook had 19 (three 3s).
Jake Albright pulled down 14 rebounds and Damek Mitchell added seven assists.
“Our guys stepped up in another tough environment,” L-C coach Austin Johnson said.
“It wasn’t always pretty but we got stops when we needed them and our ball movement was tremendous.”
The Warriors, who had 17 assists, took the lead with less than two minutes left. They went on a 14-0 run down the stretch to close it out.
The Orediggers (4-5, 0-2) were led by Sindou Diallo and Troy Owens Jr., who scored 31 and 19, respectively.
The Warriors were shorthanded because of illnesses.
LCSC next will play at 5 p.m. Dec. 16 at Evergreen State.
LCSC (10-1, 1-1)
Trystan Bradley 9-15 0-2 23, Hodges Bailey 8-11 3-5 22, Josiah Westbrook 6-9 4-4 19, Damek Mitchell 2-8 7-8 11, Khalil Stevenson 1-7 2-2 4, Jake Albright 2-6 2-2 6, Bob Boyd 1-3 0-0 2, Daylon Potts 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-60 18-23 89.
MONTANA TECH (4-5, 0-2)
Sindou Diallo 12-18 5-7 31, Troy Owens Jr. 7-17 3-3 19, Taylor England 5-11 4-6 14, Dylan Pannabecker 2-5 1-1 5, Drew Huse 1-7 1-3 4, Cody Baumstarck 2-3 0-0 4, Derrius Collins 1-3 2-2 4, Christian Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Cody Liles 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 16-22 81.
Halftime — Montana Tech 46, LCSC 38. 3-point goals — LCSC 11-19 (Bradley 5-8, Bailey 3-5, Westbrook 3-4, Mitchell 0-1, Boyd 0-1), Montana Tech 5-17 (Diallo 2-4, Owens Jr. 2-7, Huse 1-2, Collins 0-2, Jones 0-2). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — LCSC 45 (Albright 14), Montana Tech 31 (Baumstarck 8). Assists — LCSC 17 (Mitchell 7), Montana Tech 6 (Pannabecker 4). Total fouls — LCSC 21, Montana Tech 21.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLMontana Tech 83, LCSC 59
BUTTE, Mont. — The 12th-ranked Warriors shot 27.6 percent from the field and were outscored by 21 points in the fourth quarter en route to an FC loss to Montana Tech.
L-C (6-2, 1-1) trailed the entire game, save two ties early in the fourth. The Warriors scored four points in the final seven minutes and went 3-of-25 from distance, while the Orediggers (9-2, 1-1) shot 48 percent.
“We were a step slow defensively most of the game,” coach Brian Orr said.
“Offensively, we didn’t execute and we struggled to make shots.”
The Warriors were led by Peyton Souvenir’s 16 points and 13 points apiece from Kiara Burlage and Jansen Edmiston. Burlage grabbed 10 rebounds.
The Orediggers boasted five double-figure scorers, led by Mesa Williams’ 25 points. Tavia Rooney pulled down 15 rebounds.
LCSC next will play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against Walla Walla at the Activity Center.
LCSC (6-2, 1-1)
Peyton Souvenir 5-10 5-6 16, Kiara Burlage 2-7 9-13 13, Jansen Edmiston 4-9 4-5 13, Jamie Nielson 3-13 0-0 7, Abbie Johnson 1-5 2-2 4, Hannah Burland 1-8 3-4 5, Abby Farmer 0-4 1-2 1, Sara Muhelhausen 0-1 0-0 0, Rachel Schroeder 0-1 0-0 0, Alexis Sykora 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-58 24-32.
MONTANA TECH (9-2, 1-1)
Mesa Williams 8-12 4-5 25, Kaylee Zard 4-5 9-9 17, Dani Urick 3-4 6-8 12, Tavia Rooney 4-9 2-3 10, Megan Delaney 0-1 0-0 0, Mollie Peoples 4-10 4-4 14, Brooke Heggie 2-8 1-2 5, Hailey Crawford 0-2 0-0 0, Celestina Faletoi 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 26-31 83.
LCSC 10 21 19 9—59
Montana Tech 18 23 12 30—83
3-point goals — LCSC 3-25 (Souvenir 1-3, Burlage 0-1, Edmiston 1-6, Nielson 1-5, Johnson 0-1, Burland 0-6, Farmer 0-2, Schroeder 0-1), Montana Tech 7-18 (Williams 5-8, Delaney 0-1, Peoples 2-8, Crawford 0-1). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — LCSC 32 (Burlage 10), Montana Tech 43 (Rooney 15). Assists — LCSC 4 (Souvenir 3), Montana Tech 13 (Urick 5). Total fouls — LCSC 22, Montana Tech 22.