EUGENE, Ore. — This was the balance and the type of play the Lewis-Clark State men's basketball team was hoping to get this season.
Five players scored in double figures as the Warriors heated up in the second half of an 88-78 Cascade Conference victory against Bushnell at the Morse Center.
"I was pleased with how our guys responded tonight," coach Austin Johnson said. "We showed some toughness clawing back in, and it was clear we had a better sense of urgency. John (Lustig) and Will (Abram) gave us a big boost off the bench. We have lots to work on but we can definitely keep improving as a group going forward."
Sophomore guard Davian Brown, the team's leading scorer who had a couple of sub-par games recently, got going again as he finished wtih 24 points for the Warriors (6-5, 3-2), who finished 31-for-59 (52.5%) overall from the field, including 8-of-18 (44.4%) from distance. Freshman guard John Lustig, a former Colfax standout, added 13 points. Sophomore guard Silas Bennion tallied 12 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore guard Oreon Courtney chipped in 11 points and nine rebounds. Freshman forward Grayson Hunt, a former Pullman standout, finished with 10 points.
Stevie Schlaback and Spencer Hoffman each had 21 points for the Beacons (3-8, 1-4), who went 29-for-56 (51.8%) from the field and was 16-for-17 (94.1%) at the line. Kaden Sand finished with 11 points. Trevon Richmond contributed 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.
LCSC had some problems offensively in the first half, as it was just 11-for-25 (44%) from the field, including 2-of-7 (28.6%) from the outside. Despite that, the Warriors were up by as many as seven points in the first half and never lost the lead until the final two minutes, as Bushnell tallied the final six points, including four from Sand, in taking a 36-33 edge into the locker room.
The Beacons had a five-point lead five minutes into the second half and was up 47-42 with 14:23 to go when LCSC went on an 11-0 spurt to take a 53-47 advantage at the 11:24 mark.
Bushnell hung around, and was as close as 71-68 with 5:22 remaining, but another 7-0 spurt for the Warriors iced the game.
LCSC was 20-for-34 (58.8%) from the field in the final 20 minutes, including 6-of-11 (54.6%) from distance. The Warriors had overall advantages in second-chance points (18-4), points off turnovers (13-8) and bench points (24-10).
The Warriors next play at 7 p.m. Dec. 30 at home against Eastern Oregon.