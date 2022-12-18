LCSC men

Lewis-Clark State sophomore guard Oreon Courtney, left, finished with 11 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's Cascade Conference win at Bushnell.

 Corban Athletics

EUGENE, Ore. — This was the balance and the type of play the Lewis-Clark State men's basketball team was hoping to get this season.

Five players scored in double figures as the Warriors heated up in the second half of an 88-78 Cascade Conference victory against Bushnell at the Morse Center.

